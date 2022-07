Photoelectrochemical cells are promising tools for the conversion of sunlight into fuel, for example, water into hydrogen, or CO2 into organic molecules. To realize this, a higher efficiency of the photocathode, often based on NiO, is needed. An important question is the role of water molecules adsorbed on the NiO surface. Research on the effects of this adsorption has been carried out by Kaijian Zhu, Ph.D. student in the team of Dr. Annemarie Huijser, Associate Professor in the Photocatalytic Synthesis Group at the University of Twente. The project is part of the Advanced Research Center Chemical Building Blocks Consortium (ARC CBBC; www.arc-cbbc.nl).

