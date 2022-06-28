ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

There’s An Interesting Secret Almost Half of Iowa Workers Have

By Johnny Marks
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shh, your coworkers might have a (not so dirty) little secret. YOU might have that same (again, not so dirty) little secret. If you or a worker started a new job during COVID, then chances are you indeed are carrying around a secret from your coworkers. Before I get...

Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is the Missouri River?

When someone asks you what the longest river in the United States is, you might immediately think of the Mississippi River. It’s a common mistake, as the Mississippi River is one of the most renowned rivers in the country. And to top that, the letters in the name “Mississippi River” sure make it look long enough. However, the Mississippi River isn’t the longest in the United States. Instead, the Missouri River holds this title.
POLITICS
The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.
The US Sun

Major update after Gabby Petito’s parents win massive victory in legal battle against Brian Laundrie’s family

GABBY Petito's parents earned a massive victory in their legal battle against Brian Laundrie's family after a judge decided to move forward with the case. The court's ruling was made based on Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino's statement during the search for Gabby, which Judge Hunter W Carroll called "objectively outrageous".
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
a-z-animals.com

What’s the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?

What's the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?. It is known that 71% of the world is water, with oceans occupying 96.5%, while rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes occupy the remaining 3.5%. As a result, building bridges across different water bodies to connect two or more locations became necessary to reduce risks, increase livelihoods, and ease movement. Before we take you any further, let’s have a snippet of this great river, the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit

Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […] The post Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OKOBOJI, IA
CBS Minnesota

Truck drives through abortion rights protesters in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for ignoring woman’s injury and ‘unbearable pain’

A western Iowa nursing home already considered one of the nation’s worst could soon be facing additional penalties. According to state records, inspectors visited Pottawattamie County’s Oakland Manor in May, in response to several complaints. While there, inspectors cited the home for violations of 17 federal regulations. The inspectors alleged the nursing staff had failed […] The post Nursing home cited for ignoring woman’s injury and ‘unbearable pain’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Davenport Journal

Iowa DNR’s Derelict Building Grant Program awarded seven grants to six rural Iowa communities to help deconstruct or renovate abandoned structures, remove asbestos, and limit construction and demolition materials going to the landfill

Mapleton, IOWA – State officials said that this program was reportedly instituted by statute to help rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less remove environmental hazards, improve community appearance and minimize costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings. Iowa DNR’s...
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $16.5 million in grant funding for 4 projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program was announced in April and it reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. The Siouxland Regional Trail System was awarded $7,000,000 to develop...
IOWA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements

The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for landowners to sue for damages caused by large-scale animal confinements, saying it “wrongly decided” a 2004 case on Iowa’s right-to-farm law. In a 4-3 decision, the court concluded that its 2004 ruling on such matters, though reaffirmed in 2018, was incorrect. The majority of justices […] The post Iowa Supreme Court reverses itself, making it harder to sue hog confinements appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
