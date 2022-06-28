ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQlmo_0gOP0abX00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton.

Pedestrian killed in Plymouth multi-vehicle crash

The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47.

The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and the Turkey Hill will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The PA Lottery suggests that winning tickets be signed on the back, immediately. For more information on how to claim a winning ticket visit the PA Lottery winners page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Pennsylvania Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Peach Music Festival begins in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts. The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Destination Pennsylvania: ZooAmerica

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Right next to Hersheypark, and included in your admission to the park, is the North American wildlife zoo called ZooAmerica. About 200 creatures are cared for at this family walkthrough adventure. “So, you get to see animals that maybe live in your backyard or maybe you see them when you go […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Primo Hoagies opens first Schuylkill County location

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location. The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair. The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 8 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Thursday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Evangelical Closes on Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive Purchase

SELINSGROVE – Evangelical Community Hospital has officially closed on its purchase at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive. The hospital announced this Thursday, after saying in March it had entered negotiations to purchase the property. Evangelical says the facility is currently home to SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Pittston's Water Street Bridge

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, the tale of two bridges continues in Luzerne County and the Talkback callers have a lot to say. But first, one caller shares how you can lower gas prices. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Grand opening of new Sheetz location in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A new Sheetz location in Luzerne County had its grand opening on Wednesday. The new location is on Route 11 in Larksville and it is store number 734 for Sheetz. The grand opening was an event to behold. There were giveaways and places for people to donate non-perishable food items to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania distributing $121M in property tax/rent rebate funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Starting Friday, 260,294 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania will be issued rebates totaling roughly $121.7 million, the Department of Revenue announced. The rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Liquor Store in Ashland to Close Temporarily

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Ashland Liquor Store will close temporarily. According to the PLCB, to accommodate renovations at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) at 630 Centre St., Ashland, the store will temporarily close at 5:00 PM Monday, July 4. Customers are encouraged to...
ASHLAND, PA
Newswatch 16

Large commotion overnight in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — People in part of Scranton were woken up overnight by a big police presence. We're still waiting to hear what exactly happened here on North Main Avenue. Authorities did say one person was taken to the hospital. Our crew found several roads around North Main avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PPL donates $500k to help families with energy bills

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The PPL Foundation announced that they are donating $500,000 to ‘Operation HELP,’ which provides financial assistance to help families with their energy bills. Officials said ‘Operation Help’ is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 110,000 customers since 1983. According to PPL, every dollar donated […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy