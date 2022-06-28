ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okoboji, IA

Hearing Held in Case of Former Okoboji School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Abusing a Student

(Spirit Lake) – A judge Monday morning heard arguments in the case of a former school bus driver for the Okoboji Community School District accused of sexually abusing a student. Steven Titterington of Milford was charged with sexual abuse in the...

Royal Man Charged with Assault After Altercation in Archer

(Archer)--A Royal man was arrested this past Sunday evening in Archer on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of 21-year-old Landon McConnell stemmed from an argument with an Archer resident at the Archer resident’s house, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL, IA
Ruthven Man Sentenced on Felony Charge in Osceola County Court

(Sibley)--A Ruthven man was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to a felony charge in Osceola County. According to the criminal complaint, 39-year-old Lenard Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened a year ago in Ocheyedan.
RUTHVEN, IA
Dickens Woman Arrested for Ramming SUV Into Another Vehicle

(Spencer)—A 38-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly ramming her vehicle into another one during an altercation Tuesday in Dickens. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 209 3rd Street in Dickens early Tuesday afternoon after getting a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputies determined Jessie Vaquero-Mendez of Dickens had intentionally rammed her 2012 Ford Edge into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe.
DICKENS, IA
No Injuries Reported in Spirit Lake House Fire

(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire early Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. Shortly before 6 pm, the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of house fire at 404 8th Street. Upon arrival crews found a house with heavy fire on the lake side. The residents were outside when crews arrived. Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and worked to extinguish the fire in the attic and a lakeside room. There was heavy fire damage to a room and attic and smoke damage throughout the structure.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Milford, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Crime & Safety
Spirit Lake, IA
Okoboji, IA
Spirit Lake, IA
73rd Year for Estherville 4th of July Flight Breakfast

(Estherville)—You are invited to start off your 4th of July celebration by attending the 73rd annual Estherville Flight Breakfast. The event will be held on Monday from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Estherville Airport. Lexie Ruter, Director of the Estherville Area Chamber, says the Flight Breakfast is a great way to kick-off the holiday.
ESTHERVILLE, IA

