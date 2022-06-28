ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles land an edge rusher, CB in ESPN's latest 2023 NFL mock draft

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles are less than a month away from reporting to the NovaCare Complex for 2022 training camp, but it’s never too early for mock draft season to start heating up.

The Birds have star power at several key positions, and the goal in roster building is a continued pipeline of dynamic talent and versatile playmakers.

Projecting the annual NFL draft has become a year-round job and ESPN’s Matt Miller released his latest prediction, with Philadelphia landing two productive Power Five defenders.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson*

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is always in the business of adding pass rushers and the Clemson star fits the mold of athletic and physical hybrids on the edge.

Take a quick look at the Eagles’ defensive end depth chart and it’s easy to see the position becoming the top need next offseason. Murphy anchored the Clemson defensive line in 2021 with seven sacks while bouncing between end and tackle. With Bryan Bresee returning from injury, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy should see more action at end this season. He has a chance to dominate with his quickness off the edge.

19. Philadelphia Eagles Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina*

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles add another elite athlete to the defense, this time selecting Smith for roster depth as Darius Slay’s career starts to wind down, and James Bradberry is only on a one-year deal.

A big, 6-foot-1 cornerback with elite ball skills, Smith had 11 pass breakups and three interceptions last season. He’s also a willing and able tackler (41 total tackles). Ricks and Ringo get the most hype, but Smith might be the most well-rounded cornerback in the nation. For the Eagles, this is about putting premium capital to inject youth into their secondary.

