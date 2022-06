RAY CITY – Ray’s Millpond Cafe was one of three small business to be awarded $20K for nationwide Small Business Hero Day contest. Ray’s Millpond Cafe has been a pillar within the community for nearly 60 years. Michael and Heather Heard took over the family’s generational cafe in January 2020 – just before COVID hit – and experienced several short-term closures. Even when the cafe was losing money, these owners ensured that every employee was still paid – and they even raised their wages to help them through the difficult times.

RAY CITY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO