DARKE COUNTY — Ben Overholser lives on through Foundation and Scholarships. When Ben Overholser passed away in May of last year after a seven-month battle with cancer, his wife, Gail, and son, Josh, wanted to make sure that his giving spirit could still live on, so shortly after his death, they established the Ben Overholser Memorial Foundation with the goal of supporting causes near and dear to Ben’s heart.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO