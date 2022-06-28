Tasty Tuesday: Rico’s Acai

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grab your poles and cast off! Free fishing day is happening across the Carolinas on Monday, July 4. That means you do not need a license to hook a fish. Ahead of that – Nicole Madden and Joe Duncan made their way up to Mountain Island Lake at Latta Plantation to talk with Officer Kristopher Blankenship about the rules you do still need to follow, and get a crash course in baiting a hook.
CHARLOTTE – Get ready! WCCB Charlotte’s CW is bringing you all the deets on how to celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s the time of year when fireworks bloom and boom. Some of us live for the crackles, others prefer the whistles, my personal favorite is that place of silence in between a lit firework right before the boom, the anticipation in the calm before the storm. Whatever your favorite part is we’ve got you covered!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Planning my wedding was really easy and stress-free!”- said no one ever. No worries, Charlotte Bride Guide has got you this Sunday, July 24th as it brings the best of the best wedding vendors to Divine Barrel Brewing for the Best Of Charlotte Bridal Show.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All weekend long in Charlotte, Black Bourbon Society will hold events for those of legal drinking age kicking off the 2nd Annual Open Door Tour. The tour, sponsored by Jim Beam, will highlight Black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their respective communities.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The Rising crew got a chance to try Blue Bell’s new flavor perfect for summer!. Strawberry Lemonade is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From June 20th through July 20th, all Blaze Pizza locations in Charlotte and Asheville, N.C. will donate a portion of sales from select pizzas designated as “Hero Pies” to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation. Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation is partnering with Blaze...
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Tally. Tally is 2 years old and weighs 75 pounds. She is a Labrador Retriever and Pit Bull Terrier mix. Tally loves belly rubs and is believed to be house-trained. If you are...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Culver’s is taking Wisconsin on the road this summer, as the 17-city “From Wisconsin With Love” tour stops in Charlotte on Thursday, June 30. The tour, which includes the first-ever Culver’s food truck, will be stopping by the NASCAR Hall of Fame and offering complimentary Fresh Frozen Custard and Wisconsin Cheese Curds from noon to 4 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man cashed in on a $30 scratch-off ticket Monday, winning a $5 million prize, according to a N.C. Lottery release. Officials said Torrance Person of Greensboro bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from a 7-Eleven in High Point. Person chose to take home a lump […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire. Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. His winnings? 5 million. Person went to the lottery headquarters on […]
CHARLOTTE — Food Lion is expanding its reach with a new store in Wesley Chapel. That location opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 5939 Weddington Road, following a ribbon-cutting event. The first 100 customers will receive a mystery Food Lion gift card worth to $200. Other events and giveaways...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Diana jumps out of bed rest to threaten Sutton. We learn way too much about crystals on “Ultimate Girls Trip.”. A breakdown of Bed, Bath & Beyond struggles. A rocket launched from New Zealand this week...
Give a grand welcome to Vicious Biscuit, a popular biscuit chain that hails from South Carolina and has finally made the cross over to Charlotte. This popular quick-stop opened in the Arboretum earlier this month, and if you’re still not sure what to get, we’ve got you covered on how to enjoy.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’ve all seen the video of the crowds at airports this summer, as thousands of flights are canceled and delayed every weekend. Lines often stretch for hours as desperate travelers try to rebook their flights. They are calling it the summer of the “flightmare,” with...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All in-person classes at York Technical College in Rock Hill were canceled until 5 p.m. Wednesday after the campus was evacuated, college officials said. The college did not give a reason for the evacuation but said operations were moving to remote operations. Students from the evacuated Building A […]
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division (AC&C) is teaming up with local businesses to hold its first-ever PREP YOUR PET DAY ahead of the 4th of July holiday. When: Friday, July 1, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Wine, steak, and waterfront views. Port City Club is a stunning waterfront restaurant on top of Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake known as the “Inland Sea.” An oasis only 30 minutes away from Charlotte, head up to Port City Club for fresh takes on classics, an outdoor patio to enjoy the warm summer nights, and waterfront views.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Garth Brooks just announced that he will be performing a second night of his stadium tour at Bank of America Stadium in July. The news comes after Garth had to eventually cancel his Charlotte concert stop due to COVID concerns. Brooks was originally...
