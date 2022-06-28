ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tractor pull and freestyle motocross show announced at Mid-State Fair

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final event of the 2022 fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25 for adults (13+ years old) and $15 children (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

This year’s show will feature multiple tractor pull events, freestyle motocross, a pre-show pit party, and specialty acts like a parachute flag drop, trick rider Maddison McDonald and the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour, Matt Merritt.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair releases commercial competition results

Results announced from wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 20th Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the 7th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the 9th Annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). This year’s CCWC included 95 wineries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 24-25

Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25. Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Library announces changes to State Parks Pass Program

Additional free park passes available for check-out – The Paso Robles City Library has announced two important changes to its popular California State Parks Pass Program:. • The increase to 10 free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park available for check-out • An extended check-out period of three weeks.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

State recovers $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds

– The California Employment Development Department (EDD) this week announced it has recovered $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds. The recovered funds were located on approximately 780,000 inactivated benefit cards. Most of the recovered funds will return to the federal government because the fraudulent claims are from the emergency federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was the primary target of fraud nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor responds to Supreme Court firearms ruling

Supreme court finds that requiring applicants to seek a concealed carry license is unconstitutional. – The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that placed strict restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public for self-defense, finding its requirement that applicants seeking a concealed carry license demonstrate a special need for self-defense is unconstitutional, according to CBS News Los Angeles.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
