ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Drug trafficking ringleader sentenced to decades in prison

By Robert Thies
cilfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WJPF) – The ringleader of a drug trafficking operation, responsible for distributing over four...

www.cilfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
cilfm.com

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Georgia Company Recalls Vidalia Onions

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is voluntarily recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20-23 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
LYONS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
FOX59

Indiana Red Flag candidate held on $200k bond in gun case

IMPD gun crimes investigators tell Fox 59 News that Geozeff Graham is suspected in at least five random and targeted shootings in Indianapolis since April in which no one was hurt but yet he’s facing a Red Flag court order and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Graham was arrested Tuesday in Whitestown on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AZFamily

Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley detectives say they are seeing a disturbing trend on popular apps like Snapchat, where drug dealers are cross-marketing as arms dealers, selling illegal guns and accessories, amplifying the danger to our community. We’re talking about small online buys that can do some serious damage by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
99.5 WKDQ

Are You in One of Indiana’s Original Two Area Codes?

Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy