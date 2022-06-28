Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found shot multiple times in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers investigating a possible hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of North Payson Street shortly after midnight found the man with several gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

