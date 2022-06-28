ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

101st Army Band Concert on July 3 at Performance Park

By Chuck Varilek
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstes Park will be hosting the 101st Army Band in a free concert on July 3, 2 pm, at Performance Park on West Elkhorn Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Estes Park...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park happenings

Jul 1 – 7: “From the Creation – Natural Inspiration & FACEof Fiber. From: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. From: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. From: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jul 1: Teacher Appreciation Day. Avant Garde Aleworks.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Celebrating the 4th with sparks of hope and pride

As a child growing up in Estes Park, living in a house next to the fairgrounds I had a perfect stage for enjoying the many events taking place there. My favorite event was the 4th of July, and the fireworks launched over Lake Estes. During my girlhood, the sequence of...
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Stranger’s honk scares bear out of Estes Park garage

Late last month one local couple got a very real reminder of the importance of bear safety in Estes Park and the surrounding valley when a black bear wandered into their garage. Teresa Taylor and her husband T Taylor were hosting family at their home in Estes Park on June...
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours

In order to ensure adequate staff levels, and thus provide exceptional library experiences, the Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours in July and August. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the library building will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The Estes Valley Library upholds five main values in delivery of...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Woodland Park, CO
Estes Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

New NPS Director Sams visits RMNP to discuss fires, infrastructure

Newly appointed National Park Service Director Chuck Sams visited Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday (June 30) to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in critical park infrastructure and to announce $20 million in Fiscal Year 2022 investments from the Great American Outdoors Act and President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will increase fire resiliency and upgrade and modernize key park infrastructure needed to support growing visitation.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Rooftop Rodeo 2022

Welcome back to the Rooftop Rodeo, the Rodeo with Altitude! After a year away due to the worldwide pandemic in 2020, we returned last year and enjoyed the best rodeo week in our history! It remain clear that the concepts of family and community are more important now than ever. We are proud to be an important part of the Estes Valley fabric and have been blessed to produce one of the top rodeos in the country since 1907!
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

﻿Rooftop Rodeo tickets available online

The Town of Estes Park and Estes Park Western Heritage, Inc. have announced that tickets for the 2022 Rooftop Rodeo are available at www.rooftoprodeo.com. This year’s rodeo takes place nightly from Wednesday, July 6 through Monday, July 11 at the Estes Park Events Complex. Standard ticket prices are $20...
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#101st Army Band Concert#The 101st Army Band#American
9NEWS

Where to see Fighting Falcon flyovers in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — This Fourth of July the Colorado Air National Guard will show off its air power by performing flyovers at events in Colorado. >Video above: Colorado's 140th Wing performed flyovers around the Denver metro area in 2020. The Guard's F-16 Fighting Falcons will take off from Buckley...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Police, officers in gray

Who are the officers wearing gray shirts you see around downtown and at every event? They are proud members of the Estes Park Police Auxiliary. Officially created on March 22, 2001, the unit was originally named the “Estes Park Police Department Volunteer Unit.” The name officially changed to the Police Auxiliary Unit on September 30, 2003. The Auxiliary is currently seeking more members. A successful candidate for the Auxiliary must be able to do a minimum of 96 hours of volunteer service in a calendar year and attend a variety of trainings, be at least 21 years of age, consent to a background check, have no felony convictions, and be friendly and outgoing. Experience is not required. The volunteer application and position description can be found on the Town’s website www.estes.org/volunteering.
ESTES PARK, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy