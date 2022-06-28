Wife of MPD officer killed in 2021 suing city, others for husband’s death, lawsuit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The wife of a fallen Memphis Police Officer has filed a lawsuit against multiple organizations after her husband was struck by a car during a procession.

Frances Triplett, the wife of 47-year-old Scotty Triplett, filed a lawsuit in June 2022 against the city of Memphis, Frances Calico, Marquita Hobbs and Slingshots of Memphis after her husband was killed just over a year ago.

The lawsuit claims that “Calico altogether failed to take any evasive action to avoid colliding with Officer Triplett after initiating her turn to avoid the collision” after she made an “unlawful left turn through an escorted processional of vehicles.”

According to the lawsuit, “at the time of the collision, Defendant Calico was operating her vehicle in a negligent and reckless manner and attempted to make a left hand turn into a police-escorted processional in violation of law.”

The lawsuit also claims that Hobbs is being sued because she was the promoter and organizer of the Stop the Violence ride. Hobbs allegedly devised the route for the slingshot riders, planned the overall event, failed to limit the number of participants to a safe number and failed to provide participants of the event with adequate instructions on how to operate their vehicles safely in a processional, the lawsuit states.

The city of Memphis is also being sued because Triplett claims the city knew the processional was too large for officers to safely provide escort services for the event and the event was going to place officers and the public in harm’s way, the lawsuit states.

Officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Swaying Pine Lane just before 5 p.m. on May 22, 2021.

According to MPD, Scotty Triplett was taken to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, one car was traveling southbound on Hickory Hill Road to make a left turn onto Swaying Pine Lane and pulled into the pathway of Officer Triplett. He was traveling northbound on Hickory Hill Road, police said.

Officer Triplett then struck the right front side of the car.

According to police, he was in emergency mode on a department-approved escort with other motors officers at the time of the crash.

Officer Triplett had been with the Memphis Police Department since August 1993, police said.

Frances Triplett is asking for $5 million.

