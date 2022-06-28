2 hurt in Franklin County motorcycle accident

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO