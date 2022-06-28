Caring Together program offers free, confidential HIV tests

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO