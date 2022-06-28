ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Caring Together program offers free, confidential HIV tests

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YORK, Pa. — Family First Health's "Caring Together" program provided free HIV tests Monday in front of their George Street office. The York-based non-profit is working to spread awareness and address...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

York shelter opens its doors to those who need a respite from the heat

YORK, Pa. — A non-profit, faith-based organization in York County announced it is opening its doors today to those who need a place to cool off. LifePath Christian Ministries said it will open its Men's Shelter at 363 W. Market St. in York as a cooling station for those who need a respite from the heat, which is expected to surge into the 90's Friday afternoon.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
York, PA
Society
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WGAL

New 'Swimply' app benefiting pool owners, enthusiasts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the weather heats up, many families have been struggling to find a way to stay cool because of the ongoing lifeguard shortage. News 8's Jeremy Jenkins was in Lancaster County with a solution to the problem. You can watch his full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

American Red Cross offers tips for celebrating July 4 safely

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross on Wednesday offered safety tips for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. Whether you're planning a day at the beach, launching fireworks, or just having a backyard picnic, the American Red Cross wants to you enjoy your celebration safely. Here are...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family First Health
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Children’s Home of York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are collecting school supplies for kids in need. The U-Store-It South in Dallastown, York County will be collecting the items all next month for the children’s home of York. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

July First Friday will bring a Beach Bash to Downtown [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. This Friday will bring a BEACH BASH of summer fun to First Friday. We will have yard games, food trucks and live music as well as our “Stuff the Bus” Event. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, July’s First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, health activities, local crafters and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss the Beach Ball drop at 5:30 p.m.!
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, tick bites, poison ivy

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma flares, seasonal allergies, colds and rashes. The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports that there is still a strong demand for COVID testing, although they saw slightly fewer cases this week. They began to vaccinate kids under the age of 5. They also treated poison ivy, […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Free $20 Uber gift voucher presented for Fourth of July Weekend

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) is teaming up with Wilsbach Distributers to offer a free $20 Uber gift voucher for July 4th weekend. This voucher is designed to discourage driving under the influence during the holiday weekend as part of the "Decide to Ride" program.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Cocoa Packs facility breaks ground

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Cocoa Packs, a nonprofit group that assists children with food insecurity, held a groundbreaking on a new facility Thursday afternoon. The Hershey-based group is building the new 20,000-foot facility on Main Street in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The goal of the new facility is to house all...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
foxbaltimore.com

GBMC: a common but little-known brain symptom

Dr. Ellen Deibert, FAHA, Division Chief of Neurology and Medical Director of Stroke at the GBMC Center for Neurology speaks about the diagnosis and treatment of Aphasia. For more information go to GBMC.org.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy