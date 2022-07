The shooting death of an Akron, Ohio man has caused protests to spark in the city. It has been reported that early Monday (June 27) morning, police attempted to stop 25-year-old Jayland Walker for a traffic violation. Akron police alleged that Walker led them on a high-speed chase and they claim that during the incident, Walker fired shots at the officers. After four-and-a-half minutes, Walker allegedly took off on foot before police used their tasers, but authorities claim that within seconds, eight officers fired over 90 shots, striking Walker approximately 60 times.

AKRON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO