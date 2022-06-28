Odessa teen accused of stabbing brother

An 18-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday after his older brother told police he stabbed him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Pecos

Street around 6 a.m. Sunday about a stabbing.

When officers arrived, a 20-year-old man told them Mathew Bean stabbed him in the hand and bicep with a kitchen knife during a verbal and physical argument over family issues, the report stated. The man said his brother tried to stab him additional times, but he managed to get away.

The brother required medical attention to stop the bleeding of two wounds that appeared to be about an inch in diameter each, according to the report.

Bean was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Monday evening, he remained in custody on a $25,000 surety bond.