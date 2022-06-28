ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Monday shooting occurred in the same area as Sunday triple shooting

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother shooting happened on Sinclair Lane Monday night, the same area where a triple shooting killed two people Sunday night at a shopping center...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend. Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center. Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition. No details about a suspect or motive have been released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Standoff With Police In West Baltimore

A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Girl Struck In Double Prince George's Shooting

A 6-year-old girl was one of two victims who were shot inside a Maryland home, investigators announced. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 27, the Prince George's County Police Department received a 911 call regarding two gunshot victims - the child and a male adult whose name has not been released - who were being transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Dragging Baltimore Officer Had Nearly 20 Prior Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who seriously injured a Baltimore Police sergeant Tuesday night has been arrested nearly 20 times before, and now some are asking why he wasn’t already behind bars. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Black drove off from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Park Heights and dragged a sergeant two blocks. He was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition Tuesday night, but is out of surgery and in fair condition Wednesday, officials said. Black was arrested Wednesday in the Upton neighborhood after what was called a “possible barricade situation” by police, in which SWAT teams blocked off roads. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two people injured in separate shootings Monday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man and woman were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore City Monday night. A man was shot in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. This is the seventh shooting along Sinclair Lane within less than a week. At around 7:37 p.m., officers responded...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Convicted Of Murder, Rape In 2018 Attack Of Elderly Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of murder and rape in the 2018 attack of an elderly woman, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. Tyrone Harvin, who was 14 years old at the time of the murder and assault, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and a weapons offense, Mosby said. Dorothy Mae Neal, 83, was found unresponsive in her apartment following the attack and pronounced dead the next day at a local hospital. Investigators said in September 2018 that neighbors at the Rosemont Garden Apartments were concerned after not seeing Neal for days. Following Harvin’s arrest, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Victim In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center Dies, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Dead, Multiple Injured In South Baltimore Crash Involving 5 Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 12:26 p.m. to the 900 block of West Patapsco Avenue, where they found a crash involving five vehicles. Police said one vehicle was overturned. The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the drivers and occupants of the other vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many are injured or how severe those injuries are. The crash is under investigation by Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Arrest Man In Deadly Reisterstown Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities. County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.  The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday. Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend. Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend. Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities.  He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Officer Dragged By Vehicle In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going. https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4 The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known. “He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shootings surge along Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy