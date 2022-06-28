ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigCountryHomepage

Texas coach dies following allegations made on social media

By Adam Bradshaw
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y1Eb_0gOOsHdI00

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died.

RELATED: City View ISD employee on leave following misconduct allegations

KFDX has confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris , Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, 2022, at a home in Burkburnett.

Authorities were called to a residence in Burkburnett to conduct a welfare check on Morris after relatives became concerned over a potentially cryptic Facebook post, which as since been removed.

In the post, Morris apologized to his wife and family for the weaknesses in his life and asked them to remember that he loved them.

This comes after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct were made on social media over the weekend of June 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

In a Facebook post, multiple screenshots are shown from alleged victims giving their stories and details of inappropriate encounters with the employee.

RELATED: City View ISD responds to social media allegations

City View ISD placed Morris on administrative paid leave as the allegations were investigated.

Superintendent Tony Bushong issued two statements during the day confirming the investigation but saying that formal complaints against the coach had not been received by the school or the school police.

At this time, no other details have been released. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of days after a burglary was reported […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Man Escaped from North Texas State Hospital Considered Dangerous

Police are currently on the lookout for Alexander Scott Ervin. He's considered armed and dangerous. I know here in Wichita Falls when you hear North Texas State Hospital, you probably think of the location off of Kemp Boulevard. This story is actually coming out of the Vernon facility. On Sunday night, Alexander Scott Ervin scaled an eight foot fence and escaped the facility. As of the posting this morning, he is still on the run.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Union Square robbery suspect identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Union Square Federal Credit Union robbery. According to a release from Officer Jeff Hughes, Melvis Compton has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of controlled substance. WFPD responded to Union Square around 3:17 p.m. for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests man after bank robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday at the Union Square Credit Union on Holliday Street. A man allegedly walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted money. After receiving the money,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night. They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

County veteran’s service officer resigns

Montague County will soon be without a veteran’s service officer, after the commissioner’s court accepted the resignation of Colm Murphy effective after July 7. The court went into closed session Monday to discuss what the agenda stated was “deliberations regarding the duties, evaluation and employment of the veteran’s service officer.”
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy