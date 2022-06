Like most gambling meccas, Atlantic City has always been a hotspot for that most old-school of casino traditions — the buffet. Long derided as a spot to gorge oneself, most buffets are celebrated for the idea that they offer lots of options and the ability to take as much as you want, with the tradeoff being that you generally expect the food to be rather uninspired, and of a lesser quality than you might receive at a traditional restaurant.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO