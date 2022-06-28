ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Eight Times Stanley Cup Celebrations Turned Into Chaos

By Julia Elbaba
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight times Stanley Cup celebrations turned into chaos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Imagine winning a hard-fought Stanley Cup with your team after a season filled with blood, sweat and tears just to damage the trophy moments later. Well, it happens more than you may think. Almost every...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup parade live blog

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their Stanley Cup championship with a parade Thursday. NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen followed along and provided all the sights and sounds from the festivities. You can relive the whole event here,. 3 p.m. ET. As Blink-182's "All the Small Things" was playing, the fans all...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Stanley Cup champs, Colorado Avalanche, feeling the love from hundreds of thousands of fans

The Colorado Avalanche relished in the sights and sounds of a parade and rally in their honor for winning the 2022 Stanley Cup championship. Team captain, Gabriel Landeskog, showed off a "championship suit" of sorts and rallied up the crowd at Civic Center Park on June 30.This is the first Stanley Cup the team has won in 21 years.RELATED: Avs players celebrate with fans during Stanley Cup Championship parade, rally"The group of guys behind me, I cant even begin to tell you the resiliency, the commitment to win, the determination to win, the attitude. These guys are the best people you'll ever meet," Landeskog said.Landeskog, who has been with the team since 2011, has mentored younger players - including best defenseman in the league, Cale Makar."All hail, Cale" chants turned to cheers and encouragement for Nazem Kadri. The center overcame a lot of adversity during the post-season which included threats from St. Louis Blues fans."All my teammates, the city of Denver sticking by my side, never waivered. I love you guys! We're the champs baby, we're the champs!" he shouted out to the sea of burgundy and blue.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
State
Kentucky State
Yardbarker

Avalanche Continue to Beat Up Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche might have broken the record for quickest time between winning and denting the Stanley Cup, but that destruction hasn't stopped. Everyone remembers Nicolas Aube-Kubel stumbling as he carried the cup towards the team photo, falling and denting the bottom of the team's biggest prize.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Avalanche's Stanley Cup Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche claimed its third Stanley Cup Final in franchise history after dethroning the two-time defending champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The methodical and valiant effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed their game plan, belief in each other and trust in the process all en route to becoming champions and victoriously hoisting Lord Stanley.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

The Stanley Cup got delivered to the wrong house in Denver

Imagine you’re home and there’s a knock on the door. You open it, curious because you weren’t expecting anyone, and standing there is a man carrying the Stanley Cup. That’s what happened to a Denver couple on Tuesday, who had a once-in-a-lifetime brush with hockey’s most-cherished prize, all because the cup handlers got lost looking for Gabriel Landeskog’s house.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avs players celebrate during Stanley Cup parade, rally

As Colorado celebrated the Avalanche's third Stanley Cup victory by hosting a parade through downtown Denver, several players on the team told CBS News Colorado that the crowd is what fueled them to victory. Players like Nazem Kadri and Bowen Byram told CBS that the celebrations were possibly better than that of the last parade in 2001. "Today was one of those big time moments where I was like 'wow, this is really happening,'" Kadri told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Kadri said he spent much of his life dreaming of the day he could hoist a Stanley Cup before a home...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Gillies
Person
Mark Messier
markerzone.com

WINNIPEG FINALIZING DEAL WITH RICK BOWNESS TO BECOME NEW HEAD COACH OF THE JETS

Darren Dreger reports that the Winnipeg Jets are finializing a deal with Rick Bowness to become the club's next head coach. Rick Bowness was former head coach of the Dallas Stars and led them to a Stanley Cup Final appearance just two years ago. Bowness has been in the league for four decades mostly as a defensive assistant coach, working with notable names such as Victor Hedman and Miro Heiskanen.
NHL
markerzone.com

SCORER OF TORONTO'S 1967 STANLEY CUP-WINNING GOAL JIM PAPPIN PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report on in the hockey world as the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that two-time Stanley Cup champion Jim Pappin has passed away at the age of 82. Pappin spent parts of fourteen seasons in the National Hockey League with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, California Golden Seals and the Cleveland Barons. In 767 career games, the Copper Cliff (Ontario) native tallied 573 points (278 goals, 295 assists) and 667 penalty minutes.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy