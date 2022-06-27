ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

England appoints first ever women’s health ambassador – here’s what she should focus on

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nv7TJ_0gOOqaHP00
Andrey Popov/Shutterstock

The government recently appointed Dame Lesley Regan, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Imperial College London, as the first women’s health ambassador for England. The new role has been created to help close the gender health gap.

Women make up 51% of the population in England and Wales, yet persistent gender-based inequalities in health, social care, living standards and employment mean women spend more years than men in poor health. And for the first time in a century, their life expectancy is declining – and women in deprived areas are the most affected.

Women from underserved and underrepresented racial and ethnic groups face consistently poor outcomes, even after taking socioeconomic factors into account. Black mothers are four times more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth than white mothers.

Timely, inclusive and relevant research based on woman-centred care is key to addressing the above problems. Regan has highlighted the immediate need to focus on areas that affect almost all women – such as menopause, menstrual problems, and contraception. She has also highlighted the importance of empowering women to access the healthcare they need across their whole life.

Across the lifespan

Women’s health needs to be viewed across the whole lifespan. For example, conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome have different symptoms at different stages of a woman’s life. Menstrual irregularities and facial hair are common in adolescence, but other symptoms – such as infertility, diabetes during pregnancy, and even complications such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart attack – are common in the long term. A single strategy targeting polycystic ovary syndrome across the woman’s life will have a positive effect on her short and long-term health.

Another important area that needs more attention is pregnancy in women with underlying complications, such as epilepsy. Compared with more than 200 randomised trials involving the general population with epilepsy, there is only one trial involving pregnant women. Despite improvements in maternity care, maternal deaths are increasing in women with epilepsy, mainly because seizure risks in pregnancy are not being properly identified.

Effective communication of the risks, benefits, and treatments during pregnancy is an essential component of woman-centred care. The recent Cumberlege review on complications in babies exposed to the drug valproate (an epilepsy drug) in pregnancy highlights the lack of communication with women about the risks. For women to make informed decisions about the treatments they are offered, they need reliable information on the long-term effect of drugs taken during pregnancy.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding should not be reasons for excluding women from drug trials. The recent report Safe and Effective Medicines for Use in Pregnancy sets out how research can be managed to mitigate safety concerns and give confidence to women and their doctors.

Racial and ethnic disparities

To optimise the health of all women, we need to tackle the disparities in health outcomes arising from race, ethnicity and socioeconomic factors. The first step is to really understand the burden of the problem facing women across different regions and for specific conditions, and provide targeted funding. We need to identify those women at risk of ill health early, and target interventions to prevent complications. Moreover, complications in pregnancy adversely affect babies in the long-term. This intergenerational impact can further widen race and ethnicity related inequalities.

It will also be important to invest more in research that promotes women’s health. This can be achieved by drawing on academic expertise in the UK, putting more robust financial investment into these areas, building infrastructure within the NHS and providing training opportunities for early career researchers and clinicians. Seamless integration of academic and health services is critical to the successful delivery of the research.

Any effort to improve women’s health can only succeed when women and their families are involved from the start to the end of the research. Women should guide, support, lead and disseminate research. We need dedicated, inclusive, and representative patient and public involvement groups to promote women’s health research.

The appointment of a dedicated women’s health ambassador is the first step toward achieving the ambitious goal of removing gender, race, and income-based health inequalities to benefit all women and future generations.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imperial College London
The Conversation UK

Rwanda deportations: what is the European Court of Human Rights, and why did it stop the UK flight from taking off?

A flight chartered to send asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda as part of a new government policy was grounded following an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The plan to deport asylum seekers for processing in Rwanda is intended, the government says, to deter people from making the dangerous journey across the Channel to the UK. This first flight had been scheduled to take off on June 14 with just seven passengers on board. There had been more due to fly but legal action enabled them to be removed.
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation UK

Five things you can do to help you have a more positive birth experience

Whether you’re a first time parent or have had children before, you’re probably willing to try anything to ensure you have the most positive birth experience you can. After all, the kind of birth experience you have can not only affect your own mental health, but can have an affect on parent-child bonding, as well as partner-to-partner relationships for years after giving birth.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Conversation UK

Belfast’s silent public health crisis? Why we need widespread testing for lead-contaminated water

The water crisis at Flint, a town in Michigan, US in 2014 has focused public attention on the dangers of lead exposure, especially in children. A late 2016 investigation found that nearly 3,000 other communities in the US had even worse lead water levels than Flint. A recently published study claims that “half of US population was exposed to adverse lead levels in early childhood”.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Conversation UK

Hybrid immunity

With more people vaccinated and the virus still circulating, many people are developing “hybrid immunity” to SARS-CoV-2: immunity formed from both vaccination and an infection. Though there are only a handful of studies on this so far, the current consensus is that hybrid immunity is more protective than...
SCIENCE
The Conversation UK

Women are still less likely to aspire to leadership in business, despite decades of gender initiatives – we need to find out why

The gender gap in pay, positions and even pensions for working women is well-established, but research shows that a gender aspiration gap has also emerged in recent years. This is when women do not aspire to rise through the ranks in the same way as men do, and it could affect efforts to encourage more women to apply for leadership roles at work.
ECONOMY
The Conversation UK

Trophy hunting will not save Africa’s lions – so the UK ban on imports is a positive step for wildlife conservation

Over the past 25 years, I have spent a lot of time counting lions as part of my job. Only last month, I spent three hours with two males – possibly brothers – right next to my car in Maze National Park, Ethiopia. Lions come in the night, very quietly. Despite weighing well over 20 stone (around 150kg), you do not hear their footsteps. What you hear is their breathing, the turbo of the killing machine.
ANIMALS
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy