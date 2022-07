MANISTEE — The 2022 Manistee National Forest Festival continued on Friday with an all-day petting zoo, an all-day market and a book sale at the Manistee Library. While the petting zoo had goats, sheep and some ponies — there were other animals not often seen at a petting zoo including a camel and prairie dogs. The market, zoo and book sale will continue throughout the weekend.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO