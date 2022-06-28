ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Janesville hotel

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKDUE_0gOOqCI500

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A masked man robbed a Janesville hotel on Monday and police are searching for the suspect.

According to Janesville Police, the robbery happened at the AmericInn Lodge and Suites at 3900 Milton Avenue, just shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say a black male, approximately 5’11” and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a white mask, went into the lobby and threatened the clerk, insinuating that he had a gun.

After stealing cash, the suspect ran out on foot. The clerk was not injured, police said.

Police used a K9 to search the area, and several pieces of evidence were collected.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crime is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Three arrested after large search on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “large amount” of cocaine and fentanyl was recovered after three people were arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash that led to gunfire on Madison’s far east side, the police department indicated. Its initial report stated the three suspects were in...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police issue warrant for Rockford murder suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating Rico Jefferson, 32, accused of killing Maurice Simmons, 33, in October 2020. Officials say they arrived at 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Chateau Lane. When they entered the house, they found Simmons dead of gunshot wounds, just inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Janesville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc15.com

Janesville PD arrest suspect who shot 19-year-old man at Bond Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday who was accused of shooting a 19-year-old man at Bond Park on June 23. Janesville detectives received information Thursday that Dereese Fields, 18, was in an apartment in Madison. A search warrant was written by JPD and served by...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teens injured in Wednesday night shooting expected to survive, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two teenagers who were injured in a Wednesday night shooting on Madison’s north side are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials with the Madison Police Department. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive just blocks from the MPD’s north district station. RELATED: 2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police arrest Rockford man on weapons charge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested Jarrid Maynard, 23, of Rockford, on Wednesday, after officers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to police, officers pulled a vehicle over around 12 a.m. in the area of West Main and South Walnut Avenue, and found a handgun under the passenger seat, where Maynard […]
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Shots fired on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Madison’s south side. Officers arrived to the scene Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The shots were fired near the 2000 block of Fisher Street, according to police. While there, officers found shell casings, but no signs...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. ﻿ Police did not immediately provide details about the victims’ conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Rockford woman found dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said Thursday that Sharry Crenshaw, 68, was found dead Wednesday night near 3600 Crowley Street. A neighbor said he had found her body lying off the road, in a wooded area. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Three arrested after gunfire between vehicles in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of a K-9 unit, a drone and a heat sensor, Madison police officers are credited with tracking down three suspects allegedly engaged in a gunfight between two vehicles. The Madison Police Department recounted their arrests in an update to a Saturday report that...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police: Area reopens in Stoughton after gas leak

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Police Department alerted the public to a gas leak Wednesday morning. The agency posted on Facebook around 9:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area around Page Street and Prospect Street. Around 9:45 a.m., police said the area had reopened and the gas leak...
STOUGHTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy