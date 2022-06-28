ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

Matt Fitzpatrick wins US Open with Bettinardi putter

By Tony Smith
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqAFh_0gOOp8sd00

Matt Fitzpatrick made at the U.S. Open Golf Championship last week. He used a Bettinardi putter to claim his first-ever major championship.

The putter is made in Tinley Park, Illinois. The president of Bettinardi Golf joined ABC 7 to talk about the putter Fiztpatrick used to win that major. For more information on Bettinardi Golf, click
here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Dog shocked by light pole at Orland Park baseball field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dog was shocked by a light pole at a baseball field in Orland Park.The village confirmed a resident reached out on June 14 to report their dog had been jolted at John Humphrey Complex. The spokesperson says the power was immediately cut to the area so the issue could be addressed. Video shows what appear to be improvements made by the village to the base of light poles around the fields. The village says they are not aware of any previous incidents with poles at the baseball complex. The dog was not injured. 
ORLAND PARK, IL
letsbeardown.com

JIM MCMAHON'S FIANCE IS ONE SEXY WOMAN!

Jim McMahon was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears from 1982 to 1988. He is the only QB to have brought a title to the city of Chicago! He was also a legend on and off the field. The amazing stories we have heard from his playing days are insane. Well, it looks like he is still enjoying his best life...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Tinley Park, IL
Sports
City
Tinley Park, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Family-owned for over 100 years: W.G.N. Flag Company has decorated Chicago’s proudest moments in history

CHICAGO — There’s another WGN? Yes, the W.G.N. Flag and Decorating Company has been part of Chicago’s history for over 100 years. Started in 1916 by William George Newbould (W.G.N.), they have been a prominent name in Chicago and in the flag and banner industry. With that reputation, they’ve been part of virtually every major event in the city’s history.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Mike Tyson Visits Calumet City

On Saturday, May 26th, Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones and various Alderman from the Calumet City Council welcomed former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson to the south suburban town. ” I didn’t realize how big the Champ’s hands were until I shook his hand. All I could think of was that...
CALUMET CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Putter
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Who’s the boss of politics in Illinois?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/01/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin to look analyze the results of the 2022 primary election in Illinois and gauge the national ambitions of Gov. JB Pritzker. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pekau vs. Casten ready to rumble in 6th Distict

The preliminaries are over in the newly aligned 6th Congressional District. Now it’s time for the main event. After Tuesday’s primary election, Keith Pekau, the mayor of Orland Park, had a huge lead over five opponents on the Republican side and is ready to take on Democratic survivor Sean Casten, who unofficially beat out fellow incumbent Marie Newman. Results won’t become official until they are certified in the coming weeks.
ORLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Photos: Home Sweet Homewood

Take a tour of Homewood in photos! One of the oldest villages in south Cook County, Homewood is located 25 miles south of the Loop. It offers plenty of amenities for residents and visitors alike. Love murals? Homewood has more Richard Haas murals than anywhere in the world. Photos by...
HOMEWOOD, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL

Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers' Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived in...
PLAINFIELD, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy