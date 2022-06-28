ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

At least 2 injured after a semi-truck hauling over 200 beehives turns over in Utah

 3 days ago

Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Utah Accidents
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
KRMG

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
boisestatepublicradio.org

Utah group leads effort to build EV corridors across the Mountain West

Rural, scenic areas in our region often require long road trips to access. That can make electric vehicle owners wary if there aren’t many charging stations along the way. However, one group is hoping to ease that anxiety. ChargeWest is aiding a massive effort to build an electric vehicle...
UTAH STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
ABC4

Detectives solve 24-year-old Utah cold case

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After 24 years, detectives have solved a murder that took place in Garfield County, Utah. On April 20, 1998 an unidentified woman was found along highway 276 near Maidenwater Spring. When police arrived, they found the 37 to 45-year-old woman wrapped in duct tape, tied with rope, and placed inside […]
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Family cuts ties with investigator in Dylan Rounds case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is a growing rift between Dylan Rounds’ family and the private investigator hired to find him. The dissension has grown to the point Candice Cooley is now talking with an attorney to consider their options. “Now that’s been an absolute mess,” said Cooley from her home in Idaho. […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Family members remember Utah woman killed in Idaho crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Family members on Tuesday were remembering a Utah woman killed in a weekend crash that also left her father critically injured. On Saturday, Idaho State Police said 39-year-old Ainslee Larsen of Kearns was riding with her father on a motorcycle on State Highway 16, south of Emmett, when a driver in an SUV crossed over the center line and struck them.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
KSLTV

Utah placed limits on police use of spy tech; Do they go far enough?

SALT LAKE CITY – A week after University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake party last September, Salt Lake City police were still searching for their homicide suspect and still coming up short. They turned to a powerful, secretive backup tool:...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What are the best food trucks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Food trucks are ubiquitous throughout Utah. Though these meals-on-wheels are both cheap and convenient, how tasty are they compared to the alternative? According to our readers, Utah has some of the best food trucks in the nation. Recently, ABC4 reached out to viewers to ask for their must-try food truck recommendations and […]
UTAH STATE

