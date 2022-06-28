Take 50% off your first month of Sling TV for value-driven streaming

Long gone are the days of hard-to-use cords and trying to maneuver exactly how to watch TV. Though some of these antiquated devices may take up some real estate in your home, streaming is the new wave that, once ridden, you’ll never watch TV any other way.

Unsurprisingly, there are many streaming services on the market serving live content whenever you want to tune in. One service, however, is your all-in-one hub for diverse, live streaming of beloved and newfound favorites alike — and, for one of the best values we’ve seen.

Enter Sling TV : your next subscription that’s 50% off for your first month , or $17.50. It’s affordable, flexible and simple, as its baseline package is just $35 per month after your one-month, 50% discount ends.

Sling TV

Users have the ability to select up to 47 channels in their package, including ESPN, TNT, CNN and more.

Aside from offering three packages to cater to your preferred watching experience — Orange (which is targeted at sports lovers and families), Blue (which is targeted at entertainment fans and news-watchers) and Orange & Blue (the deluxe, appeals-to-everyone package).

What’s more, all packages come with 50 hours of DVR storage included so, if you’ll be away from your smart TV, you don’t have to worry about missing live coverage. It’s that easy — and affordable, too.

Sling TV also has exclusive bundles and offers you won’t find within any competitor packages. For one, Sling TV has a Premium Pass that includes Showtime, Starz and Epix free for your first month. The ultimate entertainment lineup allows you to watch with instant ease for a diverse collection of content that’s perfect with some buttered-up popcorn.

The streaming platform also has a Sports Bundle, offering top channels like ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV, among others. You’ll have all the summer sports right where you need them.

But, Sling TV is truly curated to every user event with these specially curated packages in mind. Though the platform initially thrived off its sports offerings, it’s continuing to pave the way in the entertainment and lifestyle arena, offering Magnolia programming (for the $6 lifestyle add-on selection) as well as documentaries from People Magazine.

With the rise of inflation , we all want to save money these days. Sling TV helps drive your sweet spot of watching your favorite programs for a fraction of the cost.

If you prepay for two months of Sling, you’ll receive a free AirTV Mini ($80 value) and DVR Plus (which includes 200 hours of storage instead of the normally included 50 hours). Who can pass up a free streaming device? Not us, if we’re on the lookout to up the anty on our streaming game.

For a wonderful value, Sling TV receives our stamp of approval. So, there’s only one thing left for you to do: browse its Cheesecake Factory-sized menu of channels , click on the buy button above to save some money and, most importantly — sit back, relax and enjoy your live shows.

