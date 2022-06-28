ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Biden pick Ed Gonzalez to helm ICE withdraws nomination after year-long delay

By Mark Moore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAk3C_0gOOp0op00

​President Biden’s nominee to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday he had withdrawn his name from consideration more than a year after he was first tapped for the position.

“On Sunday, I informed President Biden’s administration that I am respectfully withdrawing from consideration for the post of Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on his Twitter account .​

“I arrived at this decision after prayerfully considering what’s best for our nation, my family, and the people of Harris County,” added Gonzalez.

Biden first nominated Gonzalez in April 2021 and submitted his name to the Senate again in January.

Democrats on the committee pulled a vote to advance his nomination in March after Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) revealed an affidavit from July 2021 containing domestic assault allegations against Gonzalez.

Lankford asked for the vote to be delayed until the claims could be investigated.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jezf_0gOOp0op00
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“​If these allegations of physical and violent domestic abuse are true, they are disqualifying for a law enforcement officer at any level and raise significant questions about the nominee​,” Lankford wrote in a letter to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.​

“It would be irresponsible for the Senate to vote on the confirmation of Sheriff Gonzalez to be Director of ICE until we determine whether the allegations outlined in the attached affidavit are true. The cloture motion should be immediately withdrawn until this matter is resolved​,” Lankford added.

A Houston Community College police officer claimed in the affidavit that he was called to the school to investigate a “domestic complaint” from Melissa Gonzalez about her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gol0s_0gOOp0op00
Democrats pulled a vote to advance his nomination in March after an affidavit from July 2021 containing domestic assault allegations against Gonzalez was revealed.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The officer, who no longer works at the college, said the wife wanted to file the complaint “because of suggested violence she had experienced at the hands of the sheriff.”

Gonzalez rejected the claims when Lankford released the affidavit.

“It’s false, it’s all politics,” he told CW39 in Houston at the time.

The committee later found that the officer had not submitted any written report about the alleged incident and the panel had no other evidence to support any claim against the sheriff.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement Monday that Gonzalez had the “qualifications and experience” to head up the agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00evbP_0gOOp0op00
Ed Gonzalez (right), seeking re-election as Harris County sheriff, speaks to voters outside a polling station in Field Elementary School on March 3, 2020.
Sharon Steinmann/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“We thank Sheriff Gonzalez for his willingness to serve in the face of baseless allegations against his family and thank Homeland Security Chairman (Gary) Peters for his diligent and hard work in support of the nomination,” the spokesperson ​said.

ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the end of Barack Obama’s administration and Gonzalez blamed “political gridlock” for his nomination languishing before Congress.​

“​I wish this administration well as it strives to overcome the paralyzing political gridlock that threatens far more than our nation’s border. Frankly, the dysfunction threatens America’s heart and soul​,” he tweeted. ​

The last director of ICE, Sarah Saldana, stepped down on Jan. 20, 2017.​

With Post wires

Comments / 1

New York City, NY
