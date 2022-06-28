101-year-old Nazi guard found guilty of war crimes

A 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was sentenced to five years in prison for being an accessory to the murder of 3,518 World War II prisoners.

Josef Schuetz, the oldest person to stand trial for Holocaust war crimes , was found guilty Tuesday in a trial that began in 2021 but was delayed several times due to his health, according to a report.

ADAM BERRY/AFP via Getty Images Defense lawyer Stefan Waterkamp, right, attends the sentencing hearing of the trial of his client former Nazi concentration camp guard Josef Schuetz, (second from right).

“I don't know why I am here,” Schuetz said at the close of his trial held at the Neuruppin Regional Court in Brandenburg, Germany .

Schuetz, a former prison guard at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, Germany, had pleaded not guilty, saying he did “absolutely nothing” and was unaware of the crimes taking place.

Prosecutors, however, argued that Schuetz, who was 21 at the time, “knowingly and willingly” participated in killing prisoners through poisonous gas and firing squads.

(STR/AP) This undated file photo shows a roll call in front of the camp gate of the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen in Oranienburg, Germany. In the foreground is a machine gun on the tower, pointed at the prisoners. On Tuesday, a 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a camp guard during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison.



The former prison guard will undergo a medical evaluation to determine if he is fit to be in prison, but his lawyers say they plan to appeal the verdict — a move that could delay any prison term by up to 12 months.

Schuetz’s conviction is the latest effort of German prosecutors who seek to bring the final surviving Nazi offenders to court.

In 2020, 93-year-old Bruno Dey was found guilty and given a two-year suspended sentence. A former Nazi camp secretary, 96-year-old Irmgard Furchner, is also on trial in Itzehoe, Germany.