ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

101-year-old Nazi guard found guilty of war crimes

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOvYT_0gOOoA1h00

A 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was sentenced to five years in prison for being an accessory to the murder of 3,518 World War II prisoners.

Josef Schuetz, the oldest person to stand trial for Holocaust war crimes , was found guilty Tuesday in a trial that began in 2021 but was delayed several times due to his health, according to a report.

ADAM BERRY/AFP via Getty Images
Defense lawyer Stefan Waterkamp, right, attends the sentencing hearing of the trial of his client former Nazi concentration camp guard Josef Schuetz, (second from right).

“I don't know why I am here,” Schuetz said at the close of his trial held at the Neuruppin Regional Court in Brandenburg, Germany .

Schuetz, a former prison guard at the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, Germany, had pleaded not guilty, saying he did “absolutely nothing” and was unaware of the crimes taking place.

GOP UNVEILS BILL HOLDING DOCTORS LIABLE FOR MINORS’ GENDER TRANSITION SURGERIES

Prosecutors, however, argued that Schuetz, who was 21 at the time, “knowingly and willingly” participated in killing prisoners through poisonous gas and firing squads.

(STR/AP)
This undated file photo shows a roll call in front of the camp gate of the Nazi concentration camp Sachsenhausen in Oranienburg, Germany. In the foreground is a machine gun on the tower, pointed at the prisoners. On Tuesday, a 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a camp guard during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison.


The former prison guard will undergo a medical evaluation to determine if he is fit to be in prison, but his lawyers say they plan to appeal the verdict — a move that could delay any prison term by up to 12 months.

Schuetz’s conviction is the latest effort of German prosecutors who seek to bring the final surviving Nazi offenders to court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 2020, 93-year-old Bruno Dey was found guilty and given a two-year suspended sentence. A former Nazi camp secretary, 96-year-old Irmgard Furchner, is also on trial in Itzehoe, Germany.

Comments / 14

Jim Gross
3d ago

He probably new he made a big mistake back then, but he doesn’t have to much more time left, I say let him go and let god deal with him.

Reply(2)
7
Carol Kay
3d ago

Prison...or not...They WILL answer for their crimes against humanity.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
Daily Mail

101-year-old Nazi guard charged over the murder of 3,518 prisoners at WW2 camp where 'cruellest methods of extermination were invented' insists he 'did absolutely nothing'

A Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 101, charged with murdering thousands of prisoners during the Second World War insisted he did 'absolutely nothing' at his trial today. Josef Schuetz is the oldest person so far to face trial over Nazi war crimes committed during the Holocaust. At his trial in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British-Jewish soldier given the grim orders to 'sort the living from the dead' at Bergen-Belsen dies at 96: Tributes to war hero who helped liberate Nazi concentration camp before setting up High and Mighty fashion chain after WWII

Tributes have been paid to a 'humble and compassionate' British-Jewish soldier who assisted in the liberation of Bergen-Belsen following his death aged 96. Bernard Maurice Levy was just 19 when he was tasked with 'sorting the living from the dead' at the Nazi concentration camp in northern Germany at the end of the Second World War in April 1945.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Prison Guard#Sentencing#Nazi#Getty Images Defense#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy