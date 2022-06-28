ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

New suspect charged in fatal Goldsboro shooting

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - A new suspect has been charged in the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a three-year-old child earlier this month in Goldsboro. On June 24, the Goldsboro Police Department filed charges against a 13-year-old male in connection with the shooting. The Office of Juvenile...

www.witn.com

Comments / 3

Related
WITN

Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after demanding money from a pharmacy at knifepoint. Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St. around 4:15 p.m. Friday. They were told that a man came into the store with a knife and demanded money. He then ran away, heading north on Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Two people charged after Duplin County drug bust

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina residents have been arrested and charged after a drug bust. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division and the Beulaville Police Department say they searched the home of Ryan and Shelly Atcheson on June 29th. During the narcotics search warrant,...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Man wanted on kidnapping charges arrested

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted on kidnapping charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Deaurvion Roundtree in Vanceboro this morning without incident. Roundtree was wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Three Kinston men arrested for drug, gun charges

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Three Kinston men have been arrested on drug and gun charges. According to the Kinston Police Department, Henry Hicks was apprehended during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and three illegal guns he had in his possession. […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old: Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say the suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in May was arrested in South Carolina. Lamon Isaiah Townsend, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested him Wednesday in Bennettsville, South Carolina. On May...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Juvenile
jocoreport.com

Grand Jury Indicts Suspect For Stabbing Police Officer, Second Victim

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County Grand Jury has returned a True Bill of Indictment against Shawn Christopher Marshall for the stabbing of two people, including a Smithfield police officer. Marshall, age 20, of 301 S. Seventh Street, Smithfield was indicted on one count of assault with a deadly weapon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
neusenews.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of three Kinston men

On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit apprehended Henry Hicks, 27, of Kinston during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and 3 illegally possessed handguns. The two additional occupants of the vehicle were identified as Naulage Hines, 22, of Kinston and Isalic Williams, 23, of Kinston. Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hines was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Handgun. Hicks was placed in to federal custody and Hines and Williams were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secure bonds.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Man shot, 4-year-old home during Goldsboro burglary: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured and a 4-year-old child was home when multiple suspects broke into a home, according to police. This happened in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3 a.m., police said. Police said Emmanuel Dillon Perrin was shot when the suspects broke...
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Photos Of Bank Robbery Suspect Released

CLEVELAND – Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union at 28 Oxholm Circle, Garner have been released. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance identifying the suspect who robbed the SECU, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community, at 1:44pm Wednesday.
GARNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs. According to officials, back in March of 2021 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Goldsboro police started investigating Steven Patrick and others for distributing methamphetamine in the city and surrounding areas.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Two hurt, one airlifted, in Duplin County crash

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple Duplin County agencies responded to a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Duplin County Emergency Management said in a press release that first responders and emergency crews worked an incident involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Tram Road and […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Commissioner Arrested

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell was arrested this morning (Wednesday) by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Braswell was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was processed at the Johnston County Magistrate’s Office around 11:00am and released from the Johnston County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy