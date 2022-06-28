ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Morning 4: Parents of accused Oxford shooter to call son to testify at their trial -- and other top stories

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘Not about throwing their son under the bus’: Crumbley parents to call son to testify at their trial. The defense team for the...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 2

Seddy Sed
3d ago

These parents should be in jail and so should their son. Had they been more about parenting than having affairs and buying guns they wouldn't be in this situation. I hope the parents sue them for every cent just like Goldman sued OJ

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Former Officer Whose Vehicle, Weapons Were Used In Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for former officer Stefon Hodo after investigators recovered his vehicle and weapons that were reportedly stolen and used by a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting. Hodo served in the police department from 2005 until 2013. Detroit police confirmed Hodo and the suspect are neighbors. Stefon Hodo (credit: Detroit Police Department) “The department is concerned for Hodo’s well-being, and asks anyone with information about where he is to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers,” DPD said in a press release. Police say the shooting happened Thursday in the 15300 block of Ferguson Street. The suspect was at...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Missing Daughter Of Wayne County Sergeant Found Safe

(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say 17-year-old Gabrielle Greene, the daughter of a Wayne County sergeant, has been found safe after she was reported missing a week ago. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teen was found safe Thursday. She went missing last weekend from her Rochester Hills home. The teen’s parents, Wayne County Sgt. Stephen Greene and Shakira Greene, were seeking the public’s help in locating their daughter who was in crisis. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle carjacked while 3 young children wait for mother outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Someone carjacked a vehicle while a Detroit mother was inside a gas station paying Thursday night. Jada Hicks left her 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, and baby girl in her locked Jeep as she went into the Citgo near Fenkell and Meyers, a few blocks from her house. While she was inside the gas station, a man broke the Jeep's window with a rock and ordered the children out.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oxford, MI
City
Southgate, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inside Detroit’s Real-Time Crime Center: How Detroit police use technology to fight crime

DETROIT – We’ve seen the inside of Detroit’s Real Time Crime Monitoring Facility before, but how does it all work to keep people safe?. You’ve probably heard of Project Green Light, but the technology the Detroit Police Department has at its fingertips to solve crime in the city goes a lot further than that. Their Real Time Crime Monitoring Facility has incredible technology used to help fight crime.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ellis
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cps#Local 4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Men from Hazel Park, Detroit arrested after police find loaded Glock in car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week. What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Outside Big B Liquor In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy