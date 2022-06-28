ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Florida’s Gatorland highlights capybaras, world’s largest rodents, in new encounter

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czfs8_0gOOnCpM00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gatorland may be known for its reptiles, but giant rodents will take center stage in the wildlife park’s newest attraction.

According to WFTV, the Orange County park, dubbed the “Alligator Capital of the World,” said its guide-led Capybara Encounter offers guests an up-close look at capybaras Ben and Jerry. The pair live on Flamingo Island with waterfowl, turtles and – of course – flamingos.

“We just love Ben and Jerry, and so do our guests,” said Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh. “That’s why we decided to offer something brand new to showcase these incredible animals, their habitat and the way they interact with our other animals.”

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and typically live in South America, according to National Geographic. The semiaquatic herbivores, often called “water hogs,” can weigh as much as 175 pounds and reach about 4 1/2 feet long, WFTV reported.

Capybara Encounter will be open weekday afternoons for a fee of $10 per person, according to WFTV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Pets & Animals
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

These laws go into effect in Florida on Friday

Nearly 150 new laws will go into effect in Florida on Friday. Some of the laws include the Parental Rights in Education law — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — designating strawberry shortcake as the state dessert and preventing drivers from blasting loud music.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Severe weather hits East Coast this holiday weekend

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The East Coast is getting hit with severe weather this holiday weekend. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Carolinas as a storm moves through the region, while millions of people are bracing for severe storms in the Northeast. The National Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodents#Gatorland#Capybara#South America#Reptiles#Wftv#National Geographic#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Tropical Storm Colin: System downgraded to tropical depression

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin swirled to life off the South Carolina coast early Saturday, bringing heavy rains to the Carolina coasts during the Fourth of July weekend. Update 11:25 p.m. EDT July 2: The National Hurricane Center downgraded the short-lived Tropical Storm Colin to a tropical depression late Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Florida child in critical condition after being struck by lightning

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Florida child was in critical condition after being struck by lightning near a boat ramp Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency crews were dispatched to a boat ramp near Williams Park in the Tampa suburb of Riverview at about 4:07 p.m. EDT, WTSP-TV reported. Officials with...
RIVERVIEW, FL
WDBO

California sets nation's toughest plastics reduction rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Companies selling shampoo, food and other products wrapped in plastic have a decade to cut down on their use of the polluting material if they want their wares on California store shelves. Major legislation passed and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDBO

Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A judge has issued a restraining order against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, police said Saturday. The order was signed Friday, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Clinics were shutting down abortion services in the nation's second-largest state Saturday after the Texas Supreme Court blocked an order briefly allowing the procedure to resume in some cases, the latest in legal scrambles taking place across the U.S. following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Florida man attacked landlord with hatchet and shot him in the face, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after investigators say he attacked his landlord with a hatchet before shooting him in the face. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Fredie Vale, who lives in a barn apartment on the victim’s property, attacked his landlord shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said Vale approached the 77-year-old man with the hatchet, which he handed to the victim, before suddenly grabbing it back and threatening the victim while swinging the weapon, which caused the victim to back up and fall.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Kitten rescued from a Tennessee Walmart vending machine

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A kitten was rescued from a Tennessee Walmart vending machine Wednesday morning, officials say. According to the City of Morristown, a woman named Lindsey called the Morristown Fire Department about a kitten stuck in a vending machine. When fire crews responded, Lindsey showed them the machine and they were able to hear the kitten crying.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy