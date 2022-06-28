Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING

Chatham Police Photo Credit: Chatham Township

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say.

The accident occurred near River Road and Southern Boulevard in Chatham Township around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim suffered serious injuries, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

