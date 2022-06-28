ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuMJJ_0gOOmdV400
Chatham Police Photo Credit: Chatham Township

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say.

The accident occurred near River Road and Southern Boulevard in Chatham Township around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim suffered serious injuries, the initial report says.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after noon on Thursday, June 30 on Route 36 at Leonardville Road in Atlantic Highlands, initial reports said. The victim passed out, an unconfirmed report said. EMS crews were en route. CHECK BACK...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed Exiting Route 3

A 53-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash while exiting Route 3 in Rutherford, responders said.The borough resident was leaving the westbound highway when the crash occurred at the Ridge Road exit shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Chief John Russo said.He was pronounced dead at the scene, t…
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighters In Maywood Douse Side By Side Garage Blazes

Maywood firefighters had not one but two fully involved overnight garage blazes to put down at once. The side-by-side garages caught fire at the end of Lenox Avenue behind Coach's Park near the municipal pool around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters had to blaze under control in under a half-hour, with...
MAYWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dailyvoice Com#Daily Voice
wrnjradio.com

Man suffers multiple injuries in motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in Clinton Township, according to Clinton Township Lieutenant Harry P. Bugal Jr. The crash happened Wednesday at around 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of Route 22 East and Round Valley Access Road, Bugal...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Boy Among 9 Wounded In Newark Drive-By Shooting

Nine people including a 17-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday, June 30 in Newark.The gunman fired shots from a white Honda pilot stolen out of Jersey City, outside of a bodega Shephard and Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m., authorities said.All victims were in stable condition a…
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man admits to possessing stolen watch in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to being in possession of a stolen watch in Sparta Township, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch. Charles G. Anderson, 22, of Freehold Township pleaded guilty on June 30 to fourth-degree receiving stolen property before...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Charged In Fatal Central Jersey Crash, Victim ID'd

A 27-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia of Hightstown was charged in the crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 on Route 130 in North Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Friday morning in 3 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in East Hanover Township, Long Hill Township, and Rockaway Township Friday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m....
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County resident charged for allegedly killing black bear

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County resident has been charged with several hunting violations stemming from the shooting and killing of a black bear earlier this month, according to a NJ Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson. A New Jersey Conservation Police Officer responded to a Mansfield...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy