Los Angeles, CA

Multiple people injured after a Los Angeles bus struck a parked semi-truck near LAX (El Segundo, CA)

 3 days ago

Multiple people injured after a Los Angeles bus struck a parked semi-truck near LAX (El Segundo, CA)

Multiple people were injured after a crash Monday morning near the Los Angeles International Airport. Three people received critical injuries while more than 10 others were treated. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place near Imperial Highway and Douglas Street. The preliminary reports showed that a semi-truck was parked on the side of the road [...]

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Two people suffered injuries after a high-speed crash Thursday morning in Watts. The incident also caused a power outage in the area. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 2 a.m. near Compton Avenue and 111th Street [...]
Three people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Downey (Downey, CA)

Three people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in Downey (Downey, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people received injuries after a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Downey. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Florence Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard after getting reports of a three-vehicle accident at about 2:25 a.m. [...]
1 person killed after a crash in Culver City involving a motorcycle (Culver City, CA)

1 person killed after a crash in Culver City involving a motorcycle (Culver City, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Culver City. As per the initial information, the motorcycle collision took place on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway [...]
