ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weezer made me be their record player and now I need a lie-down

By Jim McCauley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that vinyl's had a resurgence in recent years as a way of listening to music, but have you ever thought about it from the point of...

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

4 accidental optical illusions that made us question reality

It's not hard to be a fan of optical illusions when they are so entertaining. And while some mind-bogglers have been meticulously designed and created, others are discovered by chance – just like these four accidental head-spinners. From levitating boats to three-headed deers, for this piece we have chosen...
SCIENCE
Creative Bloq

7 Stranger Things fonts you probably need in your life

To say Netflix's Stranger Things has been a hit is an understatement, and the fonts used in the 80s-inspired show are garnering a fanbase of their own. With the show's brilliant gaudy-cum-gothic aesthetic and iconic type, we wouldn't blame you for wanting to create the look in your own projects.
ENTERTAINMENT
Creative Bloq

I need this hip-hop album poster on my wall

I'm a massive hip-hop fan. So when I saw that Dorothy has transformed the most famous hip-hop albums into a brilliant poster design, it's safe to say I was excited. From electronic music to classic literature, the studio has form giving iconic designs a new lease of life, and the latest hip-hop release is one of my favourite poster designs by far. This print features everyone from Outkast to MFDoom in chronological order of release – so it really is the perfect gift for any hip-hop fan out there (yes, that was a hint).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Player#Smartphone#Original Sound
Creative Bloq

6 adorable projects to make your heart melt

What's better than good design? Well, good design that is adorable too, of course! That's why we've gathered up our six favourite cute designs to brighten up your day. From tiny Lego monitors to Kirby Switch cases, we've seen plenty designs of notable cuteness, so it was tough trying to narrow it down to these six. We've chosen a range of quirky but sweet designs in this little list and whether they're objects or rebrands, we can guarantee they'll warm your heart.
LIFESTYLE
Creative Bloq

The story behind the iconic Jaws movie poster

The marine monster with a two-note theme tune took the cinema world by storm in the '70s. With its ferocious teeth and blood-red mouth, Jaws and its accompanying movie poster have become icons of pop culture. But did you know the film poster started life as something else?. A similar...
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy