Weezer made me be their record player and now I need a lie-down

I'm a massive hip-hop fan. So when I saw that Dorothy has transformed the most famous hip-hop albums into a brilliant poster design, it's safe to say I was excited. From electronic music to classic literature, the studio has form giving iconic designs a new lease of life, and the latest hip-hop release is one of my favourite poster designs by far. This print features everyone from Outkast to MFDoom in chronological order of release – so it really is the perfect gift for any hip-hop fan out there (yes, that was a hint).

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO