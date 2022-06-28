ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Review: Vegan Irish Stew at Leaky Cauldron

By Jon Self
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegan diners have waited a long time for the expansion of vegan dining options at Orlando area theme parks. Over the last five years or so, the vegan options have grown almost exponentially. Possibly the worst places for a vegan diner to visit were the Wizarding World dining options at Universal...

