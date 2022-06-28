Reynolds, IEDA give $6M to Hollywood producers for TV show

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state of Iowa is doling out $6 million to help develop the Field of Dreams TV series that will be partially shot in Iowa and available on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority made the announcement Monday. It’s part of the $100 million Destination Iowa program.

“Destination Iowa will help more communities fuel tourism and economic growth while enhancing the quality of life for Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The funds being allocated for the project come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. All of the Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation voted against the act. Only Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat, voted to approve the legislation.

The $6 million goes to Universal Television, which has already begun pre-production on the limited series based on the iconic 1989 movie Field of Dreams . The movie site in Dyersville has become a major tourist attraction. Just last summer Major League Baseball held a game at a specially built field adjacent to the site . It was the MLB’s most-watched regular-season game in 16 years .

The TV production plans to film in Polk, Mahaska, Clinton, and Boone counties. The primary sets will be located in Polk City. Plans include the construction of a ball field and refurbishing a Polk City farmhouse. Filming on the series is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Other projects that received funding in this first round of Destination Iowa grants are:

$7,000,000 to the Siouxland Regional Trail System to develop five trail projects and connect the communities of Sioux City, Le Mars, Hinton, Merrill, Sergeant Bluff.

$2,500,000 to Polk County Conservation for the Easter Lake North Shore Project, which will transform Des Moines’ Easter Lake into an accessible recreational hub for rowing, swimming, fishing, and other water sports.

$1,000,000 to Dallas County Conservation to complete the remaining four miles of trail to connect the Raccoon River Valley Trail and High Trestle Trail in central Iowa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.