ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Party For Retiring Topeka Representatives Is Hosted by Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce

By Brian Kline
kggfradio.com
 4 days ago

A come-and-go retirement party is being hosted by the Coffeyville Area Chamber of. Commerce....

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Retiring State Reps Recognized

Retiring State Representatives Jim Kelly of the 11th District and Richard Proehl of the 7th District were honored at a reception Wednesday evening. Constituents came out to thank both for their service. Kelly reflected on some of the accomplishments he takes great pride in including the Mega Housing Bill, banking reform and Telehealth.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KVOE

KDOT seeking comments on Kansas State Rail Plan

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the Kansas Rail Plan. Currently in the draft process, the Rail Plan is set to give an overview on freight rail networks as well as commodity flows and economic data on the freight side of the business. It is also designed to give information about passenger rail in the state.
EMPORIA, KS
kggfradio.com

List Of Area Firework Dates and Times

We have compiled a list of the local festivities for this weekend so you don’t miss out on your area fireworks. Here is what we have so far:. Coffeyville - 9th @ dusk during Summer Celebration @ Pfister park. Independence – 4th @ dusk @ Riverside park. Caney...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KSN News

KDOT inspecting 282 bridges after I-70 bridge collapse

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Coffeyville, KS
Government
City
Coffeyville, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
kggfradio.com

Nowata July 4th Festivities Will Go On As Planned

The Nowata Chamber of Commerce has announced that their July 4th celebration will go on as planned on Monday. A shortage of fireworks had some concerned that they may have to make alterations to this year's festivities. The Nowata Fire Department will continue with their planned fundraiser at noon at...
NOWATA, OK
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
TOPEKA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey 4th of July Event to Proceed Without Fireworks

Even without the fireworks this year, the Dewey Civic Association decides to proceed with already planned activities on the 4th of July. There will still be live music by "Let It Ride" starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be free watermelon, food by BobbyQ, and popcorn. The Dewey Duck Derby...
DEWEY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Proehl
Person
Jim Kelly
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
kggfradio.com

Okie Hillbilly Handfishin' Tournament Coming Up

A handfishing tournament is to be held next weekend. The 3rd Annual Okie Hillbilly Handfishin’ Tournament will be July 9th in downtown Nowata from 2-8. there will be vendors, plenty of food and even a handfishing tank where the public is invited to give a hand as it were and try to muscle in a big catfish.
NOWATA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Party#Politics State#Politics Legislative
news9.com

Voters In 3 Oklahoma Counties Choose To Allow Sunday Liquor Sales

Voters in 3 Oklahoma counties decided to allow Sunday liquor sales on Tuesday. In Nowata County, voters approved the proposition by 59% of the vote. In McIntosh County, voters approved Sunday liquor sales with almost 52% of the vote. Okmulgee County voters also approved the proposition with about 53% of...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
kmaland.com

2023 LB Brantley chooses Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 linebacker Logan Brantley has committed to play football at Kansas. Brantley comes to Kansas from Cherry Creek High School in Engelwood, Colorado. He is Colorado’s No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. Brantley chose the Jayhawks over Washington State, Air Force, Arizona...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kggfradio.com

ICC Fab Lab Hosts Adult and Youth STEM Programs

The Fab Lab at ICC invites parents who want to know more about the upcoming STEM Camp for Youths in the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade to attend a parent orientation. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Two sessions will be offered on Thursday, July 7th at either...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Marcus Frost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 38-year-old Marcus T. Frost is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child. Frost’s last known address was near 14th and Oakland in Kansas City, Kansas. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy