ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne Thinks It’s Hard To Date Because She’s Famous

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ujq7u_0gOOiZ3s00

Erika Jayne is single and ready to mingle. Despite drowning in a mountain of lawsuits , Erika has set her sights on dating. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not quite divorced from her alleged embezzling husband Tom Girardi just yet. But that doesn’t mean she can’t have some fun while he’s biding his time in a senior care facility until his potential trial(s).

She recently told E!’s Daily Pop of being single while famous , “It’s hard because I don’t think people really know what to expect.” Erika added, “I can’t get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?” I’m just going to take a moment to point out that the fear of who will show up isn’t a famous person problem. It’s a problem for every woman on a dating app. But I wouldn’t expect Erika to know that given how far removed from regular folk she is .

To make matters worse for her (sigh), Erika described herself as “socially awkward” with men. She explained, “They say they want a woman that’s forward but they really don’t.” Cut to a clip of her being admonished by Tom for speaking. So she’s not really wrong about that. When she was presented with the idea that maybe men are scared of her, she agreed. Said Erika, “They are! They actually told me, ‘I’m afraid of you,’ and I was like, ‘Why? I’m modern. I thought I was doing what women are supposed to do, which is speak your mind and say what you like and know.”

Regardless of whether or not Erika thinks being modern is to blame for her lack of dating life, there’s no doubt that her controversial life could be a factor . After 21 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce in November of 2020 . Approximately a month later, Tom was accused of embezzling money from his clients’ settlement funds. Erika has denied having any knowledge of Tom’s misdeeds, but is being sued nonetheless .

Given the ongoing legal issues and Tom’s bankruptcy , Erika admits that finalizing the divorce is not a top priority. She can’t even move ahead if she wanted to because of all the legal tanglings. But she’s committed to staying present in the moment. Erika noted, “Last year I was waking up with this hopeless feeling. There’s a lot of sadness still here, but there is happiness in the form of having some fun with some friends, having some sex, and just trying to stay in the moment and not in the past.”

As for what she’s finding enjoyable, she is relishing her fresh start. Erika remarked, “What I like the most is that I’ve have the chance to completely start over and be free from over a 20-year marriage and kind of wipe the slate clean in a way.” She concluded, “It’s my life to rebuild. In that way it’s a lot of opportunity but also it’s scary at the same time… I don’t really know what I’m doing . I’m just out here trying to make it happen.”

TELL US – WHO WOULD BE A GOOD BEAU FOR ERIKA? WHY DO YOU THINK MEN ARE SCARED OF HER?

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM]

The post Erika Jayne Thinks It’s Hard To Date Because She’s Famous appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Erika Jayne has gotten closer to first husband and son amid legal woes

Erika Jayne is surrounded by Toms, but none are more supportive of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star these days than her first husband, Thomas Zizzo, and their son, Tommy Zizzo. When asked whether she is close with her only child’s father, Jayne, 50, excitedly replied in an interview with Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” Tuesday, “Yes, actually, I am!” The reality star shared that Thomas has been “very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process” of her ongoing legal and financial woes with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. “And my mom is close to him and his mother,” she went on. “People don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Erika Jayne: ‘I’m gonna up my Lexapro’ after learning Garcelle’s son works for LVP

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had strong reactions to hearing the name of their former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, on Wednesday night’s episode. Erika Jayne — who admitted to mixing alcohol with antidepressants while filming Season 12 — even proclaimed, “I’m gonna up my Lexapro!” The reaction came after Garcelle Beauvais informed Jayne, 50, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff that her oldest son, Oliver Saunders, had just landed a job at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas. “Wait ’til I tell the girls,” Beauvais, 55, snickered to herself after getting off a FaceTime call with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Distractify

Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their glam looks that accentuate their curves — and typically, the look is completed with cascading hair framing their faces. From time to time, The Kardashians stars have been known to rock a bob/shorter hairstyle, but in June 2022, Kendall Jenner debuted a drastic, much shorter look. Keep reading to learn all about her bixie haircut and to see what fans have to say about new 'do.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam

Add another hater to the list. Erika Jayne has been making some big claims on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her worst infraction was when she insinuated that victims suing husband Tom Girardi had actually received their settlement money. Money that they are alleging he stole from them. Eeesh. It bears repeating […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Joe Giudice Sends Flirty Message to Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-to-Be Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas: ‘Is the Tall One Married?’

All in the family? While Teresa Giudice is eagerly looking forward to her forthcoming nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and blending their families, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, is single and ready to mingle — with Teresa’s bridal party. “Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, replied to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Tuesday, June 7, Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The Real Housewives Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV. If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Keeping Close! Erika Jayne Getting Support From Her Son & His Father During Endless Legal Battles

Erika Jayne has given rare insight into her relationship with first husband, Thomas Zizzo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, opened up about the father of her only son during a Tuesday, June 7, appearance on Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, where she revealed how tight the two have remained and how he's helped her navigate her endless legal woes. When asked if she was still close with Thomas, she replied, “Yes, actually, I am!” The Pretty Mess author went on to note how her former husband has been “very supportive, honestly, throughout the entire process” of her...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy