Erika Jayne Thinks It’s Hard To Date Because She’s Famous

Erika Jayne is single and ready to mingle. Despite drowning in a mountain of lawsuits , Erika has set her sights on dating. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not quite divorced from her alleged embezzling husband Tom Girardi just yet. But that doesn’t mean she can’t have some fun while he’s biding his time in a senior care facility until his potential trial(s).

She recently told E!’s Daily Pop of being single while famous , “It’s hard because I don’t think people really know what to expect.” Erika added, “I can’t get on an app. What if [Jeffrey] Dahmer shows up?” I’m just going to take a moment to point out that the fear of who will show up isn’t a famous person problem. It’s a problem for every woman on a dating app. But I wouldn’t expect Erika to know that given how far removed from regular folk she is .

To make matters worse for her (sigh), Erika described herself as “socially awkward” with men. She explained, “They say they want a woman that’s forward but they really don’t.” Cut to a clip of her being admonished by Tom for speaking. So she’s not really wrong about that. When she was presented with the idea that maybe men are scared of her, she agreed. Said Erika, “They are! They actually told me, ‘I’m afraid of you,’ and I was like, ‘Why? I’m modern. I thought I was doing what women are supposed to do, which is speak your mind and say what you like and know.”

Regardless of whether or not Erika thinks being modern is to blame for her lack of dating life, there’s no doubt that her controversial life could be a factor . After 21 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce in November of 2020 . Approximately a month later, Tom was accused of embezzling money from his clients’ settlement funds. Erika has denied having any knowledge of Tom’s misdeeds, but is being sued nonetheless .

Given the ongoing legal issues and Tom’s bankruptcy , Erika admits that finalizing the divorce is not a top priority. She can’t even move ahead if she wanted to because of all the legal tanglings. But she’s committed to staying present in the moment. Erika noted, “Last year I was waking up with this hopeless feeling. There’s a lot of sadness still here, but there is happiness in the form of having some fun with some friends, having some sex, and just trying to stay in the moment and not in the past.”

As for what she’s finding enjoyable, she is relishing her fresh start. Erika remarked, “What I like the most is that I’ve have the chance to completely start over and be free from over a 20-year marriage and kind of wipe the slate clean in a way.” She concluded, “It’s my life to rebuild. In that way it’s a lot of opportunity but also it’s scary at the same time… I don’t really know what I’m doing . I’m just out here trying to make it happen.”

TELL US – WHO WOULD BE A GOOD BEAU FOR ERIKA? WHY DO YOU THINK MEN ARE SCARED OF HER?

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM]

The post Erika Jayne Thinks It’s Hard To Date Because She’s Famous appeared first on Reality Tea .