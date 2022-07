A speech recognition startup just landed $62 million in Series B funding. How will the money be used? In a quest to enable a computer to understand every voice in the world. If that doesn't strike you as hugely ambitious you haven't spent enough time trying to get Siri to compose a text message. Speech recognition has been a huge challenge for developers, and it's a puzzle that's being closely watched in a variety of industries. The technology has implications for human-machine interfaces in fields like robotics, autonomous vehicles, and personal computing, all of which will benefit from computers that can accurately interpret natural speech.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO