The Sanderson Sisters Return In First Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
Alana reflects on how much her mom has "messed up" in therapy session with Dr. Ish. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is out to break the cycle of bad decisions in her family. In this sneak peek at this week's new episode of "Mama June: Road to Redemption," the 16-year-old reality star sits down with "Marriage Boot Camp" psychiatrist and life coach Dr. Ish Major -- as they try to imagine what Alana's life would be like if her mom was a more present fixture in her life.
Here's how the actress will be back -- and playing a teenager!. We're diving straight into some 13-year-old "Avatar" spoilers here, so stop reading now if you somehow still haven't seen James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic. With the movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," dropping later this year, we're...
He's reportedly already met with Kevin Feige. With Disney regaining the rights to the X-Men, fans have been eagerly awaiting any casting news whatsoever when it comes to incorporating them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just some of the big names up for grabs: Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops and Wolverine,...
Comments / 0