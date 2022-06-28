The Sanderson Sisters Return In First Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO