Alvin Kamara 2022 Fantasy Projections: Still a Top-Tier Option

By Shawn Childs
 3 days ago

Value in passing game and nose for the end zone give Kamara a high ceiling.

The lack of quarterback play hurt Alvin Kamara in two areas last season. He finished with a career-low 3.7 yards per carry (5.0 over his first four years) while having a sharp decline in his value in the passing game (47/439/5 – he had over 80 catches each season from 2017-20). Despite missing four games with a knee injury, Kamara set a career-high in rushing attempts (240). He averaged 22.1 touches, besting his previous high in 2018 (18.3 per game). One concern heading into training camp is that Kamara may be handed a suspension due to some off-field issues,

Kamara gained 100 combined yards in eight of his 13 starts, leading to 18.05 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. His path projected over 17 matchups would have pushed him into the top five in running back scoring.

Fantasy outlook: With a long history of being a top pass-catching back with value in touchdowns, Kamara remains a top-tier running back option this season. His rise in early down chances points to his best season in touches of his career. In the early draft season in the high-stakes market, he has an ADP of 19 as the 10th running back off the table. With 17 games played, Kamara should gain 1,600 combined yards with 16 scores and 70 catches while also owning a higher ceiling if the Saints’ offense plays better than expected.

