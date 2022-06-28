ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK does not ‘buy in’ to mooted European political community – Truss

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4qAd_0gOOiHQ200

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has distanced the UK from any links to a mooted project of the European political community.

A meeting between Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Germany raised eyebrows, when the Elysee Palace insisted that the Prime Minister had expressed interest in Mr Macron’s vision for a wider European political community incorporating non-EU states such as the UK.

It forced Downing Street to stress that there was no prospect of a return to free movement across the UK’s borders.

On Tuesday, Ms Truss was adamant that such a project is not being considered by the UK.

I don’t know the exact words that President Macron has used, but we have not agreed to that

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

Questioned by Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat , Ms Truss said that the UK had not agreed to such a proposal.

“That is not true.

“I don’t know the exact words that President Macron has used, but we have not agreed to that.”

She said that the aims and ambitions of the UK were to “strengthen” Nato, as well as stressing the role of the G7 as a “key alliance”.

Mr Tugendhat asked her: “You don’t buy into his political and economic community?

Ms Truss replied: “No.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v51us_0gOOiHQ200

Ms Truss, who is visiting France later this week instead spoke of wanting to see a more muscular Nato.

“We want to see an expanded Nato, we want to see a stronger Nato. We want to see more activity on the eastern flank,” she told the committee.

She also stressed the importance of the G7, in the face of challenges from Russia and China.

“What I want to see is the G7 acting as an economic Nato,” she told MPs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: Anger as WNBA star held in ‘tiny cage’ as Russia denies she is hostage

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Russia#Uk#French#G7#The Elysee Palace#Foreign Affairs Committee#Nato
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters

Ukraine has urged Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship it says is carrying Ukrainian grain.Officials from Ukraine's foreign ministry believe that the Zhibek Zholy ship loaded the cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk, Reuters reported.The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office wrote to Turkey’s justice ministry in a letter dated 30 June, informing them about the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” on its way to Karasu in Turkey.A Russian official said the grain would be shared with “friendly” countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claimsPassenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of AlaskaWrexham family feud erupts into street brawl as man left knocked out on pavement
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia's messages with missiles tell West to back off

The latest in a litany of horrors in Ukraine came this week as Russian firepower rained down on civilians in a busy shopping mall far from the front lines of a war in its fifth month.The timing was not likely a coincidence.While much of the attritional war in Ukraine’s east is hidden from sight, the brutality of Russian missile strikes on a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk and on residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv, unfolded in full view of the world and especially of Western leaders gathered for a trio of summits in Europe.Were the attacks...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Independent

Family of US veteran detained in Ukraine say Russia-backed captors want to negotiate his release

The family of one of the former US military members captured in Ukraine say that his captors are looking to negotiate his release. Alex Drueke’s family also said that he has twice told the US State Department that he was taken by members of the Donetsk People's Republic - not the Russian army. The Donetsk People's Republic is a Russian-backed region in Ukraine. Mr Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in Ukraine while volunteering with other foreign fighters who joined the in the effort to repeal Russia's invasion of the country. The men were last seen disabling...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘encircles last remaining stronghold in Luhansk’

Russian troops have encircled the last major stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region amid a fierce battle for its control, the Russian defence ministry has reportedly claimed.It comes after an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia by Monday.“I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here,” said Oleksiy Arestovych. “Things will become much more clear within a day or two.”The statement comes amid competing claims from both Ukrainian and Russian forces to have control of the city.While a Ukrainian army spokesperson said that the city has not been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine shares video of Russians allegedly dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukrainian officials have shared footage of the moment they say the Russian military dropped phosphorus bombs on Snake Island.This video, posted on Facebook on Friday (1 July) by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is black and white footage showing bombs dropping on an island.The claims come just one day after Russia said that it withdrew its troops from the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island.Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the bombs were flown over the island from Crimea.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Three dead in Belgorod blasts - At least three people are killed and four injured in a series of "strong explosions" that rocked the Russian city of Belgorod, according to the governor of the region, which borders Ukraine.  Two children were among the dead and six others among the injured, officials say.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian forces retreat from Snake Island, defence ministry says

Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island off Ukraine’s coast in the Black Sea as a “gesture of goodwill”, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the move showed Russia is not impeding United Nations (UN) efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.The tiny outcrop, seized by Russia on the first day of its invasion, achieved worldwide fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there at first resisted a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.Ukraine denied the withdrawal was a gesture of goodwill, saying Russian forces were pushed out. Boris Johnson, at the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Drivers warned supermarket fuel giants have lost ‘appetite’ to cut prices

Supermarket fuel retailers have stopped cutting pump prices to encourage customers into their stores, motorists were warned.Drivers are continuing to be hit by rising fuel prices despite a dip in wholesale costs.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates “the biggest retailers’ resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded”.Rather than passing on some of the savings they...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

PM and Chancellor unified in announcing ‘single biggest tax cut in a decade’

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have penned a joint article to outline what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” in a show of unity on the cost-of-living crisis.Writing in the Sun on Sunday, the Prime Minister and Chancellor said when the National Insurance threshold rises overnight this coming Wednesday from £9,880 to £12,570 it will save 30 million British workers up to £330 a year.They added that the historic tax cut will amount to £6 billion in value and lift 2.2 million people out of paying “any ­National Insurance or income tax on their earnings...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Drivers to pay higher gas prices for ‘as long as it takes’ for Ukraine to win, Biden says

Joe Biden said during a press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid that drivers can expect to pay higher gas prices for “as long as it takes” for Ukraine to win the war against Russia. The president was asked by Jim Tankersly of The New York Times, “how long is it fair to expect American drivers, and drivers around the world, to pay that premium for this war?”“As long as it takes,” Mr Biden said. “Russia cannot in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”The president blamed Russia for the spiking gas prices as well as the global...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

The Independent

723K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy