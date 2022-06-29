ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio trailer – latest: Biden mourns ‘horrifying and heartbreaking’ migrant loss as deaths reach 51

By Josh Marcus,Namita Singh and Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
 2 days ago

At least 51 people were discovered dead, “stacked” inside a truck’s tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, in what authorities believe may be the the deadliest human-trafficking incident in modern US history.

Another 16 people, including four children, were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions, according to officials. Police have taken three people into custody. The US Department of Homeland Security is investigating.

A city worker heard a cry for help from the abandoned truck before discovering the gruesome scene on Monday, according to San Antonio police chief William McManus.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called the “tragic loss of life” in Texas “horrifying and heartbreaking” while San Antonio’s mayor Ron Nirenberg called it a “horrific human tragedy”.

Mexico foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the nationalities of some of the victims who died inside the triple-digit-degree truck had been identified. The victims include 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans and two Hondurans.

BatLife
2d ago

Biden did not mourn our soldiers who died in Afghanistan just trying to come back home.

Jack Wyckoff
2d ago

If Biden is so sad he could fix the situation with a stroke of a pen by continuing the boarder wall and only allowing verified vetted immigrants asylum in our country.

zachnews.net

San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Police Department arrested a man last Wednesday evening for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.

Source: San Antonio Police Department (Information) Pictures: San Antonio Police Department, WOAI-TV News 4 San Antonio and KABB-TV Fox 29 (Courtesy) San Antonio, Texas: The San Antonio Police Department have arrested a man during the evening on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America frantically sought word of their loved ones as authorities began the grim task Tuesday of identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat. It was...
KTSM

RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned. Felipe Betancourt Jr. says his father […]
ALAMO, TX
NBC News

Four in custody in Texas migrant smuggling case

Four men are in federal custody after dozens of dead migrants were discovered Monday in the trailer of an apparently abandoned big rig in San Antonio. Two additional arrests were announced Wednesday as the death toll rose to 53. Homero Zamorano Jr. 45, of Pasadena, Texas, was arrested Wednesday on...
Salon

Abbott blames Biden after 46 migrants found dead in Texas — but experts fault closed-border policy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Lawmakers and rights advocates mourned the loss of life and decried the United States' inhumane immigration system late Monday after an abandoned tractor-trailer rig containing 46 dead people and 16 survivors—including four children—was discovered in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Human smuggling operation uncovered at West San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a call for a person being held at gunpoint but ended with the discovery of a human smuggling operation. FOX 29 reports police were sent to a home at 3110 Monterey on the city’s West side at around 6 P.M. Sunday.
KTSA

One dead in drive-by outside convenience store in East San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a convenience store on the East side. According to KSAT-12 , officers responded to the Circle K convenience store near the South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street intersection at around 4:15 A.M. Tuesday.
KSAT 12

Stretch of I-10 shut down after deadly midday crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police closed down a stretch of Interstate 10 East on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and a pickup truck. A spokesperson with SAPD said two people in a truck pulled over to the center median after experiencing an issue with their vehicle.
seguintoday.com

Lightning strikes causes fire on IH-10 West

(Seguin) – At approximately 3:15 pm this afternoon (Monday, June 27), the Seguin Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire that ignited from a lightning strike in the 4400 block of IH-10 West. A strong north wind caused the fire to spread to the San Antonio RV dealership. 20 RVs burned in the fire. There were no injuries, and as of 4 pm, the fire was extinguished and contained.
