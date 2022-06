Local Sources – The deadline to apply for 21st Century Scholarships is approaching. Indiana seventh- and eighth-grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but the June 30 deadline is quickly approaching. Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the 21st Century Scholarship is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible students at Indiana colleges and universities.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO