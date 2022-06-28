ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver hit a cop with his car, Miami-Dade police say, and the cop fired his gun

By David J. Neal
 3 days ago

Miami-Dade police are looking for a gray 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat as a stolen car, possible transportation in armed robberies and shootings and, they say, a weapon against an officer.

A detective who police say was struck by the car was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to Miami-Dade police, on Monday night around 7:30, a license plate reader sent a stolen vehicle alert concerning the Dodge. As described, it “possibly matched” a car that had been used in the felonies in the South Miami-Dade area.

The car was stopped at Southwest 211th Street and East Frontage Road, a baseball throw east of Florida’s Turnpike.

Police say the Crime Suppression Team detective was walking to the Dodge when the driver reversed, hit the detective’s car, went forward and hit the detective as he raced north on Frontage Road.

The detective fired at the Dodge as it zoomed away, police say.

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

