The Texas cities considering decriminalizing abortion

Special session? Texas House Democrats are asking Abbott to call one. On Thursday, June 23, 58 members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to call a special session of the 87th Texas Legislature (which would be its fifth) to consider firearms reform measures, including raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, closing background check loopholes, requiring stolen guns be reported to law enforcement, enacting extreme risk protective order laws (or "red flag" laws), and closing loopholes in existing protective order laws. Texas HDC Chair Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie): "Texans want commonsense gun legislation, and they want it now."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO