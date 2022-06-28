ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Texas cities considering decriminalizing abortion

By Texas Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas ‘trigger law’ going into effect after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will criminalize almost all abortions in the state. But at least two Texas cities – Austin and Denton – are working on plans to effectively decriminalize it locally. Audrey...

kut.org

What is eminent domain?

Transportation mega-projects in Austin include plans to carve new light-rail routes through the city's streets, widen I-35 to as many as 20 lanes in some areas and double the capacity of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. While the public projects differ wildly in their focus, they all involve seizing private property through...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Texas politics

TEXAS, USA — Just over 30 bills targeting LGBTQ+ Texans were introduced in the 2021 legislative session, according to Equality Texas, which tracks anti-LGBTQ+ bills. But despite legislative defeats, the Republican-controlled legislature could be back and be successful in going after the pride community. “This legislation is not coming...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Texas House Dems Demand Gun Reform

Special session? Texas House Democrats are asking Abbott to call one. On Thursday, June 23, 58 members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to call a special session of the 87th Texas Legislature (which would be its fifth) to consider firearms reform measures, including raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, closing background check loopholes, requiring stolen guns be reported to law enforcement, enacting extreme risk protective order laws (or "red flag" laws), and closing loopholes in existing protective order laws. Texas HDC Chair Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie): "Texans want commonsense gun legislation, and they want it now."
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Truancy reform advocates worry Texas could backtrack following Uvalde shooting

During marathon legislative hearings following the mass shooting in Uvalde, lawmakers and leaders of the state’s education agency have been discussing plans of doing a reverse behavioral threat assessment of the shooter – meaning the Texas Education Agency would go through the shooter’s academic history and look for signs of trouble.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas AG Ken Paxton Files Motion to Vacate Abortion TRO

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to consider an emergency motion Thursday to vacate a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state's pre-Roe criminal prohibitions on elective abortions. On Tuesday, a Harris County district court issued a temporary restraining order at the request of several...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas women may cross the border to get access to abortion care

AUSTIN, Texas — With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texas and a dozen other states have trigger laws in place that automatically ban all abortions with almost no exceptions to save the mother’s life. An immigration attorney in Austin says more Texans might visit Mexico seeking abortion care.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine to welcome inaugural class this fall

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is now home to a first-of-its-kind institution in Texas: the state’s first school of podiatry to train future medical specialists in diagnosing and treating foot and ankle problems. The UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine – one of only 10 schools in the...
TEXAS STATE
fourpointsnews.com

Attorney defends Steiner Ranch HOA’s cease-and-desist letters￼

Three residents received cease-and-desist letters earlier this month from the Steiner Ranch Master Association board and the SRMA attorney defended this action at the annual meeting on June 21. Some 30 residents attended the annual meeting at Towne Square Community Center. At times, discussion was heated when residents asked the...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Austin residents rejoice as ubiquitous crypto billboards disappear across the city

A now-gone crypto billboard next to a Thom's Market location in Austin. (David Logan) Anyone who has cruised through Austin over the last year has seen the billboards. No, not the "move to Ohio" billboards that make fun of Austin. The crypto ones. Anyone stuck on I-35 — 100% of its passengers — passing through the city wouldn't be crazy to think that formerly sleepy Austin was downright obsessed with non-fiat currency.
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

As they target South Texas, Republicans say one Democratic county isn’t maintaining campaign finance records

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. All eyes are on South Texas this election season as Texas Republicans try to make new inroads there. The increased attention has spotlighted a concerning campaign issue, according to one GOP group: a lack of publicly available campaign finance reports in Starr County documenting donations and spending for its local elections.
STARR COUNTY, TX
kut.org

City of Mesquite considers upping minimum home size to 2,000 square feet

City leaders in Mesquite are considering changing the city’s zoning and development code to require that new single-family homes be at least 2,000 square feet. Officials who support the plan say it’s designed to fend off neighborhood “decline.” Housing experts, however, warn that it could price out many would-be residents.
LoneStar 92

Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Into Walmart

For those who think Texas' attorney general only targets the Biden Administration, think again. This time Attorney General Ken Paxton is focusing on opioids and Walmart. Paxton announced on Tuesday night (June 28th) that his office will be launching an official investigation into Walmart to see if the company deceived Texans about opioids.

