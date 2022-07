Two people face drug and weapon possession charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in Fayette County. Just after noon, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2012 Dodge dually traveling westbound on I-10 for a traffic violation. Upon contact with the vehicle’s occupants, the responding officer detected the odor of marijuana and discovered a black handgun in the driver’s door and a GPS monitor on the leg of the driver.

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO