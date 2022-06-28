ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain has made its return to the region

By Tony Chiavaroli
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miivp_0gOOfHxJ00

We have arrived to a damper Tuesday! Higher chances for rain will continue through tomorrow so you can have an umbrella ready. A cold front will slowly push through the area today and stall just to the south tonight. With the front in the area, we will see showers and thunderstorms today and scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, as the front pushes back into the area. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and high temperatures will stay in the 80s.

The front will dissipate on Thursday, and there will still be a chance for lingering t-storms, but we will see more sunshine and it will be warmer. Some highs rebound around 90 degrees. Warm & humid weather will settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for some spotty storms each afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered t-storms. Highs 82-85 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows 68-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

3 people jumped from balcony to escape North Myrtle Beach fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people jumped from a balcony Wednesday to escape a fire in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. Two of the people were severely burned on their lower body and feet, and the third broke a bone, according to authorities. A dog alerted people that there was […]
WBTW News13

Now-ex North Carolina detention officer accused of giving inmates drugs

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A now-former Forsyth County Detention Center officer was arrested on Tuesday and accused of bringing contraband into the jail, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. After an internal investigation, 42-year-old Carmen Nicole Tillman, of Salisbury, was arrested for bringing a schedule VI controlled substance into the detention […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
WBTW News13

Accused rapist bit by South Carolina police K-9 after SWAT called

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Johns Island man on Monday for sexual assault charges. According to the victim, 38-year-old Tyrone William Robinson III held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. According to CCSO, deputies responded at about 3 p.m. to the 4900 block of River Road and […]
WBTW News13

Man charged after stabbing near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck Saturday near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, according to police. Police were called Saturday night to the area of the 3rd Avenue North beach access for reports of a stabbing, according to a police report. Officers found a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WBTW News13

Wife accused of murdering North Carolina firefighter

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a Seagrove firefighter, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers came to a residence on Ridge Road on Saturday after getting a report about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as local firefighter […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy