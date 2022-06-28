Rain has made its return to the region

We have arrived to a damper Tuesday! Higher chances for rain will continue through tomorrow so you can have an umbrella ready. A cold front will slowly push through the area today and stall just to the south tonight. With the front in the area, we will see showers and thunderstorms today and scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, as the front pushes back into the area. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and high temperatures will stay in the 80s.

The front will dissipate on Thursday, and there will still be a chance for lingering t-storms, but we will see more sunshine and it will be warmer. Some highs rebound around 90 degrees. Warm & humid weather will settle in for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a chance for some spotty storms each afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered t-storms. Highs 82-85 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows 68-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

