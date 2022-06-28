Abortion rights protest held in Wichita Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Wichita Monday to voice their opinion over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

It was one of several demonstrations around the Wichita area since the decision by the court on Friday.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter reported a few incidents Monday evening where water bottles were thrown at each side and vehicles marked with “Vote No” and “Vote Yes” stickers on the Value Them Both amendment .

The sheriff added the protests are happening with little or no notice.

“Our job in law enforcement is to make sure those are peaceful protests, and both sides are able to voice their opinion of what they have,” Easter said. “We are not there to pick sides or anything else. It is simply to maintain a safe arena to be able to peacefully protest.”

On Aug. 2, Kansans will head to the polls to decide the amendment that would change the Kansas Constitution.

Kansas is the first state to have an election on a constitutional question immediately following the decision to overturn Roe.

All Kansas voters may cast a ballot on the issue in that primary, regardless of whether they are affiliated with a party. To register to vote, click here.

