Abortion rights protest held in Wichita Monday

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds gathered in downtown Wichita Monday to voice their opinion over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

It was one of several demonstrations around the Wichita area since the decision by the court on Friday.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter reported a few incidents Monday evening where water bottles were thrown at each side and vehicles marked with “Vote No” and “Vote Yes” stickers on the Value Them Both amendment .

The sheriff added the protests are happening with little or no notice.

“Our job in law enforcement is to make sure those are peaceful protests, and both sides are able to voice their opinion of what they have,” Easter said. “We are not there to pick sides or anything else. It is simply to maintain a safe arena to be able to peacefully protest.”

On Aug. 2, Kansans will head to the polls to decide the amendment that would change the Kansas Constitution.

Roe is overturned. Here’s what that means for abortion in Kansas

Kansas is the first state to have an election on a constitutional question immediately following the decision to overturn Roe.

All Kansas voters may cast a ballot on the issue in that primary, regardless of whether they are affiliated with a party. To register to vote, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 5

Bitters
3d ago

I wonder how many of these people have actually had an abortion do they not know the serious I'll come from the abortion I surely like to see the people that they're my daughter's abortion because now I have to pay for treatment for depression she may never have no children of her own and you are protesting to murder a child unless you can break their medically seasonal person you should not be able to have fun and by the way to have dnc's to remove what if you can't

Reply
2
 

WIBW

State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a McPherson daycare, Golden Explorers. “State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department said.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson puts out July 2 traffic map

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County anticipates high voter turnout for Kansas primary

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Election officials in Sedgwick County said they are expecting a high voter turnout for the August 2 primary. Typically turnout statewide for primaries is 15 to 30 percent. With the constitutional amendment special question, any registered voter in Sedgwick County will be able to cast a ballot.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

